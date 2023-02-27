Update on Student Loans: One Doctrine May Riddle Biden's Relief Plan

Photo by US.Crime Online

Under certain conditions, the Supreme Court might rule against President Joe Biden's student loan relief plan.

Oral arguments in the legal case surrounding the president's extensive $400 billion debt relief plan will be heard by the Supreme Court judges on Tuesday. Legal experts told USA Today and other media outlets that the matter raises important questions about the extent and bounds of the president's and the Supreme Court's jurisdiction, as well as about the political and economic implications of loan forgiveness.

According to the "Major Issues Doctrine," which the Supreme Court has previously used, federal courts should invalidate attempts by government agencies to enact significant policies without congressional approval. The idea can be used to support regulations, measures, and policies that have significant economic effects or broad political ramifications. For instance, the Supreme Court this summer rejected the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) attempt to regulate power plant emissions.

The White House has responded that the "Major Questions Doctrine" does not apply to Biden's suggestion of loan forgiveness because, in accordance with federal law, the government is allowed to alter loan regulations in response to emergencies that have a negative impact on Americans' capacity to pay their bills, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others, however, argue that the power to "forgive" loans, as Biden's proposal calls for, is not mentioned explicitly in the legislation. It would be challenging to imagine the Supreme Court supporting the scheme, according to Christopher Walker, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, should the theory be applied.

"It's teed up fairly well," Walker said. It's difficult to avoid the conclusion that the Biden administration is making use of antiquated legislation that was written in a broad, sweeping fashion to handle a different issue.

Biden first unveiled his much-awaited idea for student loan forgiveness last year after promising to address the subject during the 2020 presidential race. According to the plan, the majority of debtors would be eligible for a $10,000 forgiveness of their current debt, while those who received a Pell Grant—a federal aid program for students from lower-income families—would be eligible for a $20,000 remission.

Republicans, who have long opposed student loan forgiveness of any kind, blasted Biden's plan and said that his administration had overstepped its bounds by making the choice without consulting Congress. A federal judge temporarily blocked the plan in October as a consequence of lawsuits filed by six Republican-controlled states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina. This opened the door for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Court is expected to rule on the plan by the end of the year. There have been multiple pauses in student loan payments since the outbreak's start. If Biden doesn't postpone them further, they will likely resume on June 30.

