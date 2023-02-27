DeSantis signs bill that gives him more control of Disney’s special district

Photo by US.Crime Online

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Walt Disney World and signed a bill giving him new control over the organization, effectively punishing Disney for opposing the political agenda of the Republican Party.

The new law has resulted in the state assuming control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the local governing body that has granted Disney special privileges in Central Florida for more than 50 years. It gives the governor the power to appoint a five-member body to take over the district's current board, which is largely composed of people with Disney connections.

"Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," DeSantis proclaimed on Monday at a Reedy Creek fire station in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. "With a new sheriff in town, accountability will be the order of the day."

DeSantis named several people to the reconstituted board, including Bridget Ziegler, a member of the Sarasota County School Board and the wife of Christian Ziegler, the new chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and Martin Garcia, a well-known Republican donor from Tampa whose private investment firm donated $50,000 to DeSantis' reelection.

DeSantis advised, "buckle up," as the new board is due to meet the following week.

After the bill passed the state legislature earlier this month, Jeff Vahle, the president of Walt Disney World Resort, told CNN that the company was "ready to work within this new framework, and we will continue to innovate, inspire, and bring joy to the millions of guests who come to Florida to visit Walt Disney World every year."

Disney came under fire almost a year after the company protested a DeSantis-signed Florida law that limited some classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. In a statement released in March of last year, Disney pledged to fight for the law's repeal or a court declaration that it was unconstitutional and stated that it was "dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

In response, DeSantis urged legislators to revoke Disney's unique governing authority, which they did. With this, a long-standing agreement that had enabled the company to turn its sizingable, iconic theme parks in the Orlando area into a popular tourist destination and one of the state's most significant economic drivers was terminated.

Since disrupting Reedy Creek's debt and contracts would be against the state law that created the special tax district, lawmakers changed their minds. DeSantis appointees will take over the district's long-standing power to levy taxes, build buildings, and take out loans for services and projects related to Disney's sizable footprint in Orange and Osceola counties. It also restricts the use of eminent domain and eliminates never-used powers that might have permitted Disney to build an airport or nuclear power plant on its own property. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is now known as Reedy Creek.

The Republican-controlled state legislature approved the new course for Reedy Creek during a special session earlier this month.

According to DeSantis, Disney opposed a measure that was essentially just about safeguarding young children and making sure that students could go to school and learn to read, write, add, and subtract without a teacher suggesting that they could change their gender. "And I think most parents share that opinion, too." That was only a minor annoyance, though. I think we realized, once the dust had settled, that there was definitely a movement within the corporation itself.

The Disney saga has played a key role in DeSantis' ascent to the top of potential Republican presidential contenders in 2024, serving as a demonstration of the lengths to which the Republican has gone in order to advance his "war on wokeness." By taking on Disney, DeSantis stunned one of the state's largest and most influential employers. It frequently held significant sway in Florida's legislative chambers due to a large lobbying staff and millions of dollars in prior contributions to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers.

The choice was praised by conservative media, but some of DeSantis' potential GOP rivals have criticized it. According to former vice president Mike Pence, the Disney dispute was "beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, limited government Republican would be prepared to do." New Hampshire's governor, Chris Sununu, further stated that penalizing businesses for political speech creates "the worst precedent in the world."

DeSantis has disregarded such criticism. The bill signing ceremony on Monday turned into a drawn-out attack on Disney that went beyond its participation in Florida state politics. There were speakers at DeSantis who criticized the company's mask and vaccination policies, how it treats firefighters, and its more recent entertainment offerings.

