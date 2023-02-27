Sister of Kaylee Goncalves Pays Heartfelt Tribut to Idaho Murdered Victims

Photo by US.Crime Online

Kaylee Goncalves's sister named both her deceased sister and her best friend after her baby daughter.

On November 13, Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both age 21, as well as their roommate Xana Kernodle, age 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, age 20, were found dead from stab wounds at a leased residence in Moscow, Idaho, close to the University of Idaho campus.

According to a Facebook post on the Goncalves family page, Goncalves' sister Alivea gave birth to a baby on Friday at 4:21 a.m.

The middle name Theodora MaddieKay Stevensen, which combines the names of her sister and her best friend, was given to her child, the article claims.

Alivea Goncalves, meanwhile, shared a photo of her child on Facebook on Sunday with the message, "Sleepy little darling this morning." #MaddieKay." We've spoken to the family for more comments.

At a vigil in November, Goncalves' father disclosed that his son and Mogen had been close since the sixth grade. After growing up in northern Idaho, they attended the University of Idaho together.

The deaths have been attributed to Bryan Kohberger, who at the time was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in neighboring Pullman.

He is accused of four charges of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary. Although a former lawyer for Kohberger said he was "ready to be exonerated" of the accusations, Kohberger has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing is slated to begin on June 26.

In January, Goncalves' sister spoke to NewsNation about how the family had been relieved to discover that a suspect in her sister's murder had been arrested.

She found it difficult to read a probable cause statement that explained how DNA evidence, video surveillance, and cell phone data assisted law enforcement in identifying Kohberger.

"Taking a step back and looking at the scenario as a whole has been the hardest part of this, in my opinion," the author said. He was planning his visit when my sister FaceTimed me to tell me about a new recipe for egg bites.

It can be difficult to keep from wishing you had accomplished more or learned more.

She didn't know that true evil was ostensibly watching them, and neither did she nor I.

The house where the students were fatally murdered would be razed, university officials announced on Friday.

The homeowner offered to gift it to the university, and the organization accepted it, according to a message addressed to staff and students by University President Scott Green.

The physical structure where the atrocity that shook our community was committed, according to Green's letter, is no longer there, which is a step toward healing.

According to university spokesperson Jodi Walker, the house will be torn down by the end of the spring semester, though she did not provide a timeline for the project.

"We're just going through the steps required to do such a thing," Walker said. Nonetheless, the institution believes that the earlier treatment begins, the better, as evidenced by conversations with families.

