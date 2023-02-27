Elon Musk Has a Response to Woody Harrelson's 'SNL' Speech Against Vax'

Photo by US.Crime Online

Elon Musk responded to a joke made by Woody Harrelson in the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live that many saw as encouraging the anti-vaccine movement.

The 61-year-old No Country for Old Men actor, who made his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live, discussed reading the "craziest script" for his final performance on the venerable NBC program in 2019.

Eventually, after rambling on and on about a variety of topics, he got to the main plot point and told the audience: "So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together, buy up all the media and all the politicians, and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes."

And they can only leave if they consistently use the drugs supplied by the cartels.

Who was going to believe that stupid idea of being forced to do drugs, as Harrelson put it, "threw the script away"? I voluntarily do that all day.

The actor, who identified as a "redneck hippie" in his monologue, offended some viewers with his comments. Some people thought he was peddling theories, while some right-wing critics applauded him.

Elon Musk, 51, a millionaire businessman, made a comment on Harrelson's monologue after seeing it uploaded on SNL's official Twitter account.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter, who has already made a variety of controversial statements concerning the COVID pandemic, said, "Good one."

In the early phases of the epidemic, as several countries started their first lockdowns, Musk said that "the coronavirus worry is ridiculous" in a tweet that he later reiterated.

A few weeks later, despite the threat the virus posed to the elderly, he said, "Based on current trends, there will probably be near zero new cases in the United States as well by the end of April."

It should be emphasized that COVID can infect children. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, even though children's symptoms are frequently less severe than those of adults and sometimes even fail to appear, children can nonetheless develop significant illness from the disease.

Musk gave the appearance that he was on the side of people opposed to vaccine mandates when he said that "Canadian truckers reign" in reference to the protests against Canadian vaccine laws in January. Piece by piece, freedom is being stripped away until it is lost entirely.

In addition, he said in a 2020 interview with Kara Swisher from The New York Times that he wouldn't get the COVID vaccine since "neither I nor my kids are in danger from COVID."

However, he later admitted to having had vaccinations for himself and his children in an interview with Time, and in 2021 he tweeted, "I do favor vaccines in general and COVID vaccines particularly." The science has made its case.

Musk was "crushed" by the second COVID booster dose, according to a tweet he posted in January 2023. Also, he claimed that his younger relative, who was in "top health," was hospitalized with myocarditis after receiving the vaccine.

The Tesla CEO insulted the former senior medical adviser to the White House by tweeting in December 2022, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

Throughout the outbreak, Fauci advised people to get inoculated and wear masks, but his advice and restrictions have garnered criticism from conservatives and conspiracy theorists.

The senior immunologist came under fire from those who questioned the vaccine's safety and benefits. A number of claims made about the safety of the COVID immunization have been continually debunked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In April 2020, Musk shipped technology that helps patients breathe—bilevel positive airway pressure or continuous positive airway pressure—to numerous hospitals in California. Some hospitals told CNN they were grateful for the help, despite the fact that they are not the same as more expensive mechanical ventilators that have helped seriously ill COVID patients.

Actor Woody Harrelson of Cheers has previously discussed the epidemic.

He was one of several who spread the notion that there was a link between the virus and 5G cellular networks.

He also spoke about his idea that COVID masks are useless at stopping the spread of the disease in an interview with Vanity Fair from 2016.

As someone who does not believe in the germ theory, he said, "I find that really ridiculous."

