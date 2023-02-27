Trump has been issued a challenge by Ron DeSantis

Photo by US.Crime Online

Even though he isn't formally running for president in 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been openly challenging his potential key GOP rival, Donald Trump.

DeSantis' most recent three-day event, which was held at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach just a few miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, drew a number of longtime supporters and financial backers of the former president.

Among those who attended the retreat, according to Politico, were Roy Bailey, a Texas Republican donor who helped run Trump's campaign finance committee; Adam Laxalt, a former candidate for the Arizona Senate who received Trump's endorsement and who left the administration after the attack on January 6;

Prominent Republicans, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump, were present at DeSantis' event.

The Florida governor addressed police unions in Illinois, Philadelphia, and the birthplace of the former president, New York, just a few days before his event, which featured prominent Trump supporters.

DeSantis' tour was promoted as a way to support law and order with law enforcement personnel and show how tough he was on crime while governor of Florida.

According to Michael Binder, professor of political science at the University of North Florida, DeSantis has been laying the groundwork for his 2024 campaign for "months and months." One such instance is his most recent "thumb in the eye" incident in Palm Beach.

In order to pay for the absurdly expensive process of running for president, Binder told Newsweek that "all potential candidates for national office need wealthy donors."

"Those donors do have general partisan leanings, and no, they don't just appear out of thin air." Therefore, it makes sense that some of the "24" candidates, like DeSantis, will engage Trump-supporting voters.

"South Florida is teeming with wealthy donors; Mar-a-Lago isn't a lone oasis of wealthy residents," Binder continued. However, this appears to be a negative review of Trump. These two will eventually need to interact directly, despite the fact that this campaign is still reminiscent of the Cold War.

DeSantis has long been viewed as Trump's main rival in the upcoming GOP primary, with calls for the Florida governor to step in as the party's de facto leader growing in the wake of the midterm elections and mounting worries that the former president may be charged in one of the numerous criminal investigations into him.

Trump is well aware of the threat that DeSantis poses, and he frequently criticizes and disparages his former close ally, including by posting online polls that show the former president leading the GOP field for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Even though the Privé catering hall in Staten Island, New York, can accommodate 140 people, only a small number of people attended DeSantis' speech to law enforcement there, which Trump used to dismiss his apparent rise in popularity.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Big buildup, lots of money spent, but only 139 people showed up for DeSantis in Staten Island."

Fox News bemoans the decline in his polling numbers. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is enraged. He's a RINO, that's why! This is a continuation of 2016.

