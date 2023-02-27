Officials identify the Texas man killed in a dog attack and detain the suspect

Photo by US.Crime Online

The body of an elderly man who was killed by a vicious dog attack in Texas has been found, and a suspect has been arrested.

The medical examiner in Bexar County, which is northwest of San Antonio, said the 81-year-old man who was killed by dogs on February 24 was named Roman Najera. KSAT 12, which is part of ABC, said this.

When Najera and his 74-year-old wife went to the 2800 block of Depla Street to see some friends, they were attacked by two American Staffordshire terriers.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said in a Facebook post on February 25 that the dogs had gotten out of their yard, which was next to where the couple had planned to go. Both the man and the woman were bitten during the attack.

Rest of the article: "When people saw the attack, they called the police and the ambulance." When EMS from the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) arrived, they saw that the dogs were still attacking the couple and tried to help.

"One of the EMS captains got bitten on the leg by one of the dogs while they were working." All of the injured people, both men and women, as well as the EMS captain, were taken to a hospital nearby.

"Even though SAFD EMS tried to help, the man who was attacked by the dogs died."

KSAT 12 says that Najera's wife was seriously hurt, but on Saturday she was let out of the hospital. The fire captain and the other person who was hurt were not going to die.

A spokesperson for the SAPD said that Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested and is facing felony charges of "attack by a dangerous dog that causes death" and "injury to an elderly person."

Officers from the SAPD and the Animal Care Services of the City of San Antonio are looking into what caused the attack (SAACS).

Dangerous Dogs

KSAT 12 says that because of the incident, the SAACS took three dogs away and put them to sleep on Friday night.

DogsBite.com, which tracks dog attacks across the country, says that 48 people died in 2019.

Nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog in the U.S. need medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said that if a strange dog comes up to you, there are some things you should do.

Don't move, and don't get upset.

Don't look right into the dog's eyes.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say "no" or "go home" in a firm, deep voice, and stand with your side to the dog.

Raise your hands slowly to your neck with your elbows in, and wait for the dog to go away or move away slowly.

Source: uscrimeonline.com