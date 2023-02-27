Woman Shot in Mouth While Outside Pizza Shop: Police

Photo by US.Crime Online

A woman in Texas was struck in the mouth by a stray bullet while she was in a car outside of a pizza shop.

Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) were dispatched to Parma Pizza on Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive at around two in the morning on Sunday to assist a coworker.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies were joined by police when they arrived. In addition, they had already arrested a suspect while working on another task.

At this point, a sizable crowd gathered, and nearby gunfire reportedly broke out, according to ABC 13. The network reported that a woman was hit by a stray bullet while she was seated in the back seat of a car in the pizza shop's parking lot.

Houston has suffered 89 injuries since the year's beginning, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that compiles information on shootings across the country. According to the database, 4,969 gun-related injuries have already occurred in the US in 2023.

Despite the fact that the victim in this instance was a woman, CDC statistics show that men in the US account for 87 percent of non-fatal firearm injuries.

According to HPD Lieutenant Ignacio Izaguirre, authorities at the scene called for additional units after spotting muzzle flashes coming from all over, including Beverly Hills and Richmond Avenue.

Three firearms and a long rifle were taken by police along with several men, according to ABC 13.

The injured woman's mouth injury was attended to at a nearby hospital. Izaguirre told the network that she's expected to live.

As of Sunday night, nobody had been arrested or was being charged as police investigators continued their effort to identify the shooters.

The CDC states that assaults involving firearms account for more than seven out of every ten firearm injuries that are medically treated.

The CDC went on to say that gunshot wounds could have long-term consequences for survivors.These include persistent mental health problems brought on by conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder; problems with memory, thinking, and emotions; physical disabilities caused by brain injuries; paralysis from spinal cord injuries; and physical disabilities caused by spinal cord injuries.

"The effects of gun violence extend beyond the immediate families of the victims." Shooting incidents, whether they take place in homes, schools, places of worship, workplaces, shopping malls, on the street, or at public events, can affect daily decisions and the sense of safety and security felt by entire communities.

The financial toll of gun violence is also substantial. In the United States, the annual costs for medical care and lost productivity due to firearm violence are in the tens of billions of dollars.

