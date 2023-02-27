First lady on Biden’s plan to run in 2024: ‘I’m all for it’

Photo by US.Crime Online

First lady Jill Biden responded without hesitation when asked if there was a possibility that her husband wouldn't seek reelection in 2024.

Over the course of a five-day trip, she visited Namibia and Kenya, saying in an interview with CNN on Saturday, "Not in my book." Of course, I support it.

Her comments are the most recent indication that President Joseph Biden is getting ready to launch a reelection campaign, despite the fact that a formal declaration has not yet been made.

In an interview with ABC News, the president recently joked that he had to call his wife "to find out" if he would run for office again in 2024. He highlighted the fact that running had always been his primary objective. But we still have a lot of other things to finish in the near future before I start a campaign.

Jill Biden stated that "nothing's been set as of yet," adding that the president has been busy recently due to his unplanned travel to the Ukraine last week and home issues.

Critics have raised the president's age of 80 as a potential roadblock to a second term. Biden would be 86 years old at the time of his inauguration in 2024 and the conclusion of a potential second term. The first lady, however, asserts that his trip to Ukraine showed that he still possessed the strength to seek office again and hold that position for a further four years.

Who could travel to Poland and board a train in their 30s? In nine hours, travel to Ukraine, where you will meet President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. She uttered. Hence, keep an eye on the guy. Look at what he's doing. After all, observe what he does every day.

Jill Biden said that she is not bothered by all the "will he or won't he" speculation and declined to say whether a decision has been made regarding a 2024 campaign or when it could be announced.

That decision is Joe's to make, she said. And we urge him to work toward his objectives. If he comes in, we are ready. If he wants to do something different, we are also available.

