US says China will face ‘real costs’ if it provides lethal aid to Russia for war in Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser for the US, warned Beijing on Sunday that continuing to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine with lethal assistance would have "severe ramifications."

From our vantage point, this struggle truly presents Beijing with substantial difficulties. As for how to proceed and whether to provide military help, China will have to make such decisions on its own. But if it goes in that direction, China will pay a price. Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" with Dana Bash, "And I think it is something the leaders of China are considering as they decide."

The US "is not merely sending direct threats," he continued, in its diplomatic conversations with China. We're merely detailing the dangers involved, the consequences, and the progression of events. And we're carrying it out privately, specifically, and openly.

Sullivan's comments come at a critical juncture in the situation in Ukraine. The Chinese government is reportedly considering supplying Russia with weapons and drones for use in the battle, according to three sources familiar with the intelligence.

The sources claim that because negotiations between China and Russia on the equipment's price and range are still ongoing, Beijing does not appear to have made a final decision just yet.

Those familiar with the intelligence said that since seizing Ukraine, Russia has frequently requested drones and ammunition from China. The Chinese leadership has been actively debating whether or not to provide the lethal assistance over the past few months, the sources noted.

Sullivan stated on Sunday that "conflict is unpredictable" in response to the question of whether the US could continue supporting Ukraine at the same level in a year. Everyone was gearing up for Kiev to fall within days a year ago. A year later, Joe Biden visited Kyiv alongside President Zelensky and declared that "Kyiv stands."

As a result, neither I nor anybody else can predict the future. He went on to say that anyone who claims to know how or when this fight will end is lying to the American people or anyone else.

Also reiterated by Sullivan was Biden's Friday claim that the administration was "for now" declining to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

According to Sullivan, at this point in the battle, Ukrainian fighters need tanks, infantry combat vehicles, armored personnel carriers, artillery, and tactical air defense systems to retake territory now held by Russia. "F-16s are a topic for another day," the speaker said.

The head of the House's foreign affairs committee, Michael McCaul, said on Sunday that the United States government "can certainly put into our appropriations legislation, prioritizing military systems" for Ukraine.

The Texas Republican said, "We intend to do that," in response to a question on ABC about what the Congress could do to exert pressure on the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with longer-range missile systems like ATACMS or F-16s.

I am aware that the government has said, "For as long as it takes." "I think it shouldn't take as long if you have the correct instruments," McCaul continued. It's taking far too long to complete the process. Also, it wasn't actually required to take this turn.

On Sunday, people observed the nine-year anniversary of Russia annexing Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. The US State Department restated that "Crimea is Ukraine" on Sunday.

The US "does not and will never acknowledge Russia's alleged annexation of the peninsula," according to department spokeswoman Ned Price. As well as violating international law and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he described Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014 as such.

Sullivan failed to make explicit the Biden administration's backing of Ukraine, which believed that victory meant retaking Crimea.

The Ukrainians will decide what happens with Crimea within the context of this fight and the conclusion of this war, with the assistance of the United States, he told Bash.

