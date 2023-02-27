Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 11

Photo by US.Crime Online

After driving his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11, a man was charged with manslaughter and assault. After the accident, police in Arizona said he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, the truck driven by Pedro Quintana-Lujan hit a group of cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, which is about 28 miles west of Phoenix.

Police say that three people were seriously hurt, including two cyclists who died and one who is in danger of dying. Sunday, police said that one of the people who died was from Goodyear, and the other was from another state. No one knows who died because their names have not been made public.

Quintana-Lujan, who is 26, was arrested on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to the Goodyear Police Department. The police said that after the accident, he stayed where he was.

Maricopa County jail records show that Quintana-Lujan was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on March 3. It's not clear if he has hired a lawyer or if he is still in jail.

"This tragedy has hit the Goodyear Police Department very hard," the police said in a statement. "We're sorry for what happened and offer our condolences to the victims' families, the cycling community, and the community as a whole."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 938 cyclists died in crashes with cars or trucks across the country in 2020.

Source: uscrimeonline.com