For rape and sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein received a 16-year prison sentence in California.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein received a 16-year prison sentence in California for sexual assault. For third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault, Weinstein has already been given a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

On Thursday, in a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced the 70-year-old Weinstein after denying the defense's plea for a new trial.

A jury convicted Weinstein guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actress in the months preceding the 2013 Academy Awards. By finding Weinstein not guilty of sexually assaulting a massage therapist and by reaching an impasse on the charges against the other two women, the jury spared Weinstein from receiving an even harsher sentence.

In her impact statement to the court prior to the verdict on Thursday, the rape victim, identified only as Jane Doe 1, fought back tears to say, "The effects of this rape are still raw and tough to talk about ten years later." It has been my burden and my suffering. "This crazy idea was my fault."

"Your honor, I hope you may comprehend my suffering," she added. "No amount of incarceration could undo the damage." "I'll always be grateful to the jury for finding the defendant guilty of rape." I'm praying you give him the heaviest penalty imaginable.

In order for other witnesses to testify in court regarding the man who has been the subject of the #MeToo movement for the past five years, Gloria Allred, an attorney representing some of the women who gave testimony at the trial, urged last week that Lench allow her request.

"I'm not going to turn this into an open forum on Mr. Weinstein's behavior," Lench proclaimed.

In a wheelchair and wearing county jail attire, Weinstein addressed the court before the sentence. He proclaimed, "I maintain my innocence." I've never met this woman, and neither does she know who I am. "It is related to money."

"This is a made-up story," he declared. Jane Doe 1 is an actress. She has the power to cause herself to cry.

One of Weinstein's well-known accusers, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, talked about taking on the media mogul in court during his Los Angeles trial in an interview with CBS Mornings last year. Despite the fact that her Catholic upbringing had taught her to forgive others, she continued that she had never seen "regret in his eyes." "It gives me a sense of strength again," she said.

There are still additional legal ambiguities for Weinstein.

The state's top court has approved his appeal against his convictions for rape and sexual assault in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles haven't yet indicated whether they'll retry Weinstein on the counts they couldn't prove.

While these issues are being settled, it is unknown where he will serve his sentence.

His New York sentence would be completed before a California jail term, despite the fact that a retrial or other circumstances might prevent him from being brought back there soon.

In 2039, Weinstein may submit a request for release in New York.