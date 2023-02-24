Could a Trump grand jury member's remarks have an impact on Georgia charges?

Photo by US.Crime Online

Even if the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury that looked into former President Donald Trump's attempt to rig the state's 2020 election gave media interviews, legal experts say that this should not prevent prosecutors from filing charges if they are appropriate.

Last week, the foreperson, Emily Kohrs, was questioned by a number of American news organizations and provided a rare glimpse into the covert procedure by which grand jury members evaluate the evidence and advise prosecutors on potential criminal charges.

Kohrs, 30, provided suggestions as to what the grand jury's report, most of which is still sealed, recommended after it was finished in January. "The huge name that everyone keeps asking me about—I don't believe you will be astonished," Kohrs told CNN.

Although Kohrs made it clear that it was a reference to Trump, it appeared to be one. When contacted for an additional comment, she remained silent.

Law experts predicted that Kohrs's many comments would not be sufficient to disprove any allegations.

According to Georgia attorney David Cooke, a former district attorney in Georgia's Macon County who also worked as a prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney's office, which is currently in charge of the election investigation, "In my 26 years of prosecution experience, I have never seen a grand jury indictment quashed because of grand jury misconduct."

Trump, who misrepresented extensive voting fraud and lost to Democrat Joe Biden nationwide and in Georgia, blasted the revelation, claiming that the interviews proved the grand jury process was unfair without providing any supporting data. Trump referred to the situation as "ridiculous" and "strictly political" in a social media post.