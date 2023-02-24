The governor of Minnesota is set to sign a bill allowing felons to vote more quickly.

Photo by US.Crime Online

In Washington, A bill that Democratic Governor Tim Walz is poised to sign into law will likely result in the restoration of thousands of convicted criminals' voting rights in Minnesota this summer rather than when they complete parole.

SF26 was adopted by the state Senate earlier this week despite the state House having approved it earlier in the month. Both houses are led by Democrats.

Supporters of Restore the Vote refer to the legislation as Restore the Vote, and according to Walz's office, he might sign it into law as soon as next week.

The law also directs correctional staff to inform newly released prisoners of their newly restored voting rights and to provide voter registration materials to them.

Once adopted, the law will go into force on July 1 and permit felons to vote as of that day.

Before the bill was finally approved, it was contested in court for several years because the state's current law prohibits anyone on felony supervision or probation from voting, regardless of whether their jail term has been completed or they have never spent a day in prison. It has been a subject of dispute between political parties in various states over whether to remove restrictions on voting for ex-felons since it is thought that this category of voters is more likely to favor Democratic leaders.

The Minnesota branch of the American Civil Liberties Union challenged the statute in 2019 on the grounds that a person's ability to vote after being released from custody was automatically guaranteed by the state constitution. According to the ACLU, the law stopped more than 50,000 Minnesotans from voting and had a disproportionately harmful effect on people of color.

Nevertheless, Minnesota's Supreme Court sent the case to it earlier this month. The state legislature has been considering the Restore the Vote measure since early January, when Democrats took over the state Senate.

More than 55,000 of Minnesota's friends, neighbors, and family members are barred from voting, according to a statement made by the bill's main advocate in the chamber, Democratic state Senate President Bobby Joe Champion. Restore the Vote's bill is affecting people who are raising families, paying taxes, and giving back to their communities. People should have the option to vote. According to the study, recidivists are less likely to reoffend when they participate in their communities and civic responsibilities like voting.

Republican senators sought to limit the bill's scope before the vote by forbidding the restoration of voting rights for people serving time for more serious acts like child rape.

Families in Minnesota hope that legislation will be passed to reduce the state's historically high rates of crime and violence. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement following the vote that Minnesota Senate Democrats are putting Minnesotans in danger by granting convicted criminals and undocumented immigrants complete access to state services.

Champion, on the other hand, said that the point of the law wasn't to emphasize punishment and that anyone who did something wrong a second time would have to go to jail again.

The Voting Rights Lab, which tracks election laws at the state level, reports that if Walz puts the legislation into law, Minnesota will join the other 21 states that automatically restore part or all of felons' voting rights after their release from prison.