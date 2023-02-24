R. Kelly is sentenced to an additional year in jail in Chicago after being found guilty of sex abuse.

Photo by US.Crime Online

After being found guilty in his second federal trial, R. Kelly will undoubtedly serve additional time in prison.

The renowned R&B singer was convicted guilty of sex offenses by a Chicago jury last year, and a judge sentenced him to 20 years in jail on Thursday. Kelly only needs to serve an additional year in jail because the judge also decided that he can serve nearly all of that sentence along with his original 30-year sentence.

As a result of three counts of enticement and three counts of child pornography, Kelly was found guilty in Chicago in September 2022. Following a trial in which four women who had accused Kelly of sexual assault testified, one of whom said the singer had raped her in front of the camera when she was just 14 years old, this took place. This tape was the focal point of Kelly's 2008 trial, which ended with his acquittal on child pornography charges. The woman did not give testimony at the first trial.

Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2021 by a Brooklyn jury; he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which he is presently serving. The prosecution argued that once Kelly was found guilty in Chicago, he needed to spend an additional 25 years in prison in order to be sure he wouldn't conduct another crime.

Nonetheless, even with the 30-year sentence, Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in a court statement that the 56-year-old "had to exceed all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive."

Source: uscrimeonline.com