Photo by US.Crime Online

Mike Pence has opposed Donald Trump's views on lowering Medicare and Social Security in light of the fact that the former vice president is expected to announce his desire to run for president in 2024.

Pence said that a discussion on whether to cut entitlement programs needs to be included in the debt ceiling discussions in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is also backed by Trump, says Social Security and Medicare should be "completely off the table" when debating the debt ceiling.

But, as Pence pointed out, we all know where the real issue with long-term debt lies."I'm happy to hear the Republican majority declare that we should use the debt ceiling to steer the country back toward fiscal prudence," he continued.

While I applaud the Speaker for keeping Social Security and Medicare out of the debt ceiling debate, we will eventually need to bring them up.

"We're looking at a debt problem in this country over the next 25 years that's driven by entitlements, and nobody in Washington, D.C., wants to talk about it," Pence continued.

The argument over Social Security and Medicare may be one of the main topics of the GOP primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is Trump's chief competitor, and he has already attacked him by suggesting that the programs be cut. Trump is largely seen as the overwhelming favorite to win the nomination.

On February 18, Trump said on Truth Social that Ron DeSantis is a "RINO" [Republican in name only], whose poll numbers are "falling like a rock," and that "Ron DeSantis wants to abolish your Social Security and Medicare."

Pence hasn't officially said whether he plans to run for president in 2024, but the latest polling data suggests he won't be able to muster much of a following.

Pence is not expected to be the Republican Party's presidential contender in the 2024 election, according to only 5% of eligible respondents polled in an exclusive study conducted on February 19 for Newsweek by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

Voters believe that Trump will win the nomination, according to 43% of them, while DeSantis comes in second with 18%.

By breaking up relations with Trump during what may be a pivotal GOP primary debate, Pence may already be harming Trump's chances of obtaining the GOP nomination for president.

The remainder of the field is attempting to rise from 0% to 1%, while Pence is bravely attempting to go from 1% back down to 0% in the 2024 GOP primary polls, according to Max Steele, director of federal and political communications at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Adam Vaccaro, communications manager at the organization Ceres, explained that if Pence runs, he would have prepared himself to face a GOP primary that is obviously opposed to Trump and then enter a general election as passionately anti-abortion with some of this added on top. It only appears to be a gauntlet.

During his Wednesday Squawk Box appearance, Pence also made fun of the former president. Trump and Pence's friendship deteriorated following the January 6 Capitol attack.

When asked if he would prefer the GOP field a candidate to run against Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Pence answered that the party will "have greater alternatives" than in previous cycles.

Pence also criticized Trump for the dismal performance of the GOP in the midterm elections, as numerous of the former president's endorsed MAGA and election-denying politicians lost their elections nationally.

In areas where we should have performed exceptionally well, Pence claimed that "our candidates who were focused on the past, notably on relitigating the last election, did not do well."

When asked if he intended to run for president in 2024, Pence replied, "I'll keep you posted."

Pence has been contacted for comment.

Source: uscrimeonline.com