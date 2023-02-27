Community Artists Paint Birdhouses and Barrels for Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy

Uplift Loudoun

What if people and nature could thrive together? That's a question one local nonprofit has been working to answer.

Since 1995, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy has been hard at work to do what it can to protect nature, from animals to their environment. Over the years, Loudoun County has seen a transformation from rural land to suburban development and growth that is certainly not slowing down. With that in mind, it's become even more important to preserve and protect critical elements to keep the wonderful wildlife and their habitat sustainable.

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy has a mission to inspire, motivate, and engage people to protect, preserve, and restore natural habitats in the community. As a nonprofit, Loudoun Wildlife depends on community support to fulfill that mission.

Going on now, is an online auction in which the public is invited to bid on one of the hand-painted birdhouses, rain barrels and planters. Each one is an original design by volunteer artists in the community and the Loudoun Arts Council.

Watermark Woods provided the birdhouses and Catoctin Creek Distilling Company donated the barrels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fX0g_0l1SeY1g00
Loudoun Wildlife ConservancyPhoto byLoudoun Wildlife

This beautiful whiskey barrel planter is painted by Judy Didoha, who resides in Leesburg, Virginia. The artist taught at Marymount University and has studied drawing and printmaking in Italy. As of Monday, Feb. 27, the bid stood at $300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmvOY_0l1SeY1g00
Photo byLoudoun Wildlife

Tree Huger Preschool in Leesburg, a nature-based school environment, had their preschoolers paint a birdhouse as a collaborative effort. As of Feb. 27, the bid stands at $65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TXSa_0l1SeY1g00
A Leesburg preschool had their students help paint the birdhouses that are up for auction.Photo byLoudoun Wildlife Conservancy

The auction closes Friday, March 3 at 10p.m. For more information regarding Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and the work that the organization does, visit loudounwildlife.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nature# nonprofit# wildlife# Loudoun county

Comments / 0

Published by

This is Loudoun County's source for sharing uplifting stories and good news.

Leesburg, VA
353 followers

More from Uplift Loudoun

Ashburn, VA

Ashburn Woman Repurposes Trashed Furniture to Support Charity

Think twice before you trash a piece of furniture with one too many dings in the wood finish. Furniture is the least recycled household item. But there’s a local woman who is helping to change that with one refinished wood project at a time.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Hearts Spread Love Through Downtown Leesburg

If you walked around Downtown Leesburg on Valentine's Day, you may have noticed the love symbol along King Street businesses. On Tuesday, the Town of Leesburg shared the heart-warming photos around town where the hearts showed up.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg

Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County. Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.

Read full story
Reston, VA

NOVA Wild Zoo Reopens in Reston with a Fun, Light Show to Celebrate

Come experience the revamped zoo, a local treasure for generations. Now under new ownership, the nonprofit has teamed up with Lumagica to host the Great Migration Light Show from February 17 - April 19, 2023, to celebrate its grand reopening.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Morven Park Launches a Social Justice Initiative Dedicated to Honoring Enslaved Men, Women, and Children

Morven Park, a historic site in Leesburg, Virginia, which includes three museums, an equestrian center, and athletic field complex, has announced a new project that will document and honor enslaved individuals.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Five Events to Check Out to Celebrate Valentine's Day in Loudoun

Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day with your partner, galantine, or the kids, there's something for everyone with fun "love" events in Loudoun. Check out the list and see which one speaks to your heart.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Mental Health Nonprofit Recognizes High Schoolers Who Help Others Struggling Emotionally

The Ryan Bartel Foundation Launches $2,500 Heart of Humanity Award Scholarship on February 14. The Ryan Bartel Foundation, a Loudoun County nonprofit focused on preventing youth suicide, has announced the launch of a new $2,500 scholarship award called “The Heart of Humanity Award.”

Read full story
Ashburn, VA

Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun

The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Local Libraries Offering Card Making to Deliver to Seniors

February is the month to make people feel loved-- and cards are an easy way to let someone know they're special. While you're making or purchasing cards, be sure to think about adding a few for the community's nursing-home and assisted-living residents. Even better, the Loudoun County Public Libraries have made it easy for you.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community

Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia State

Northern Virginia Science Center is Asking for Corporate and Private Donors

The Northern Virginia Science Center will be a place for STEM and fun and estimated to bring more than 300,000 visitors yearly. Although the project has been in the works for years, it's inching closer to its debut with the help of its newest title partner of the Launch the Future Capital Campaign.

Read full story
Ashburn, VA

New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young Adults

Embark Behavioral Health held its ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Jan. 20 at its new Ashburn location. Embark operates a large network of treatment and therapy programs across the United States and has done so for over 25 years. The therapy center serves preteens, teens, and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health and substance use issues.

Read full story
Tysons, VA

Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons

If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.

Read full story
Virginia State

9 Homes Sharing Christmas Lights for Charity

If you're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights and looking to spread holiday joy this season, you must see these homes throughout Northern Virginia. This list shares the addresses and what charity the home supports.

Read full story
1 comments
Leesburg, VA

The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to Nonprofit

Has your child made their Christmas list? If they have (or haven't), there's still time to submit the list and make their wish to send up to Santa at the North Pole. Not only that, their wish will help benefit the nonprofit Mobile Hope.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity

Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy

Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.

Read full story
5 comments
Leesburg, VA

Holiday Magic at the Village at Leesburg

The Village at Leesburg has family friendly events throughout this month to celebrate the holiday season. There’s everything from Santa meet and greets, story time with Mrs. Claus, to special performances. Check out the details below.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Giving Tuesday in Loudoun County

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a special day. Following two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Giving Tuesday celebrates generously giving back to causes close to your heart.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy