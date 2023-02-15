Leesburg, VA

Hearts Spread Love Through Downtown Leesburg

Uplift Loudoun

Hearts appear throughout downtown Leesburg for a heart-warming message.Photo byTown of Leesburg

If you walked around Downtown Leesburg on Valentine's Day, you may have noticed the love symbol along King Street businesses.

On Tuesday, the Town of Leesburg shared the heart-warming photos around town where the hearts showed up.

Downtown Leesburg is covered in hearts. No one knows who is spreading the symbol of love, but people are loving it.Photo byTown of Leesburg

The photos received positive feedback on social media. People expressed their gratitude and also made guesses as to who may have spread the love messages throughout the town. Many guesses seemed to point to the famous "Flag Man" who shares flags and stuffed animals throughout Leesburg. He typically puts them on telephone polls and at crosswalks. This guess has not been confirmed, however.

Photo byTown of Leesburg

What we do know are the pink and red hearts was a simple gesture that delivered a heart-felt message to all in the community. This isn't the first time the town has had positive messages appear. During the pandemic, uplifting messages also showed up throughout storefronts and the streets of town. The messages appeared on painted stones, also known as kindness rocks.

The town of Leesburg is known to be a loving and great town to raise a family. It was recently named one of the most affordable travel destinations for 2023 by Good Housekeeping. You can find the article here. This accolade follows Fortune’s Best Places to Raise a Family list and as the Most Beautiful Town in Virginia by TheTravel.com

Hearts appear on the fence outside of the courthouse.Photo byTown of Leesburg

The hearts also showed up in time for Random Acts of Kindness Week. This national holiday celebrates ways everyone can be a positive influence in the community by doing kind acts. Friday, Feb. 17 is also the National Acts of Kindness Day.

