Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg

Leslie Kay is the owner of Leesburg Beads & Studio. The shop is now open. Photo by Leesburg Beads & Studio

Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County.

Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.

The boutique is much more than a place to simply purchase beads, however. The shop's atmosphere is inviting and a venue where anyone can come and learn the craft. Owner, Leslie Kay, says there are beading workshops that teach the basics to beading monthly and bead swap events quarterly. Leesburg Beads and Studio also offers classes taught by visiting instructors from the DMV area and around the country. The classes include weaving and embroidery, soldering and enameling, pearl knotting, and metal clay, stone setting and much more.

Kay says the shop has everything needed to nurture and grow your jewelry making adventures and is excited to serve the Northern Virginia community.

Customers can find a complete schedule of events on the website. On Monday, Feb. 13, Leesburg Beads will host "Not Your Average Galentines Party" from 5pm-8pm. The studio also hosts birthday parties, camp and school outings, team building parties and more.

Leesburg Beads and Studio:

Where: 12 Sycolin Rd SE, Leesburg VA 20175 (off Market St. across from historic

Douglass High School)

Hours: Open 10am-6pm daily