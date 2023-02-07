Five Events to Check Out to Celebrate Valentine's Day in Loudoun

Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day with your partner, galantine, or the kids, there's something for everyone with fun "love" events in Loudoun.

Check out the list and see which one speaks to your heart.

Register for an Upcoming Cocktail or Chocolate Making Class with The Conche

Sweeten the Valentine season with "a sip and sculpt" chocolate class at a chocolate lab designed by Loudoun celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur. The pastry chef is the owner of The Conche at the Village at Leesburg.

There are a few classes coming up. The one on Feb.13th is for the "galentines" making it a perfect ladies night out. With master chocolatiers Sara Dobson and Kathleen Faliskie, attendees will receive a brief history on chocolate, learn what makes quality chocolate, and best of all, chocolate tastings. Also with the class, guests receive two drinks from the bar and light appetizers.

For a complete list of ideas, click here.

Make a Cake and Sip Wine at Bleu Frog, Sat. Feb. 11th

You can make your cake and eat it too, while sipping wine from Bleu Frog Winery in Leesburg. Grab a friend or date and enjoy an afternoon at the winery. You'll learn cake leveling and filling, crumb coating, and buttercream basics. The ticket comes with the round vanilla cakes, buttercream, decorating tools, cake board and box. Registered cake decorators will take home a professional looking cake and the buttercream recipe card. The event has a limited number of tickets. Registration can be found here.

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea at Oatlands Plantation, Sat. Feb. 11th

Tea anyone? Enjoy an English-style Valentine's Day themed tea at the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens in Leesburg. Attendees will enjoy scones, Devon cream, classic tea sandwiches and sweets, local preserves, and Oatlands’ exclusive tea blend. There are three reservation times. For ticket options, visit here.

Craft with the family at AR Workshop, Sat. Feb. 11th

Grab the family for a Valentine's Day themed craft at the AR Workshop at the Village at Leesburg. Attendees will have mini project options, including a tray pillow, blocks and signs. Advanced tickets are required and each person must have their own ticket. To learn more, visit the AR Workshop event page.

Chef's Table Dinner at Bluemont Winery, Feb. 10th & 11th

For a romanticized experience with a loved one, head to the Blue Ridge Mountains for an unforgettable multi-course culinary experience. Each course is paired with Bluemont Vineyard wine. According to the event description, guests will receive a welcome drink in a rustic ambiance among twinkling lights. For the main course, guests will select from a cast iron filet mignon, cheddar bacon shrimp and grits, or roasted airline chicken. To grab your ticket, click here.