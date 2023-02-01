Local Libraries Offering Card Making to Deliver to Seniors

February is the month to make people feel loved-- and cards are an easy way to let someone know they're special.

While you're making or purchasing cards, be sure to think about adding a few for the community's nursing-home and assisted-living residents. Even better, the Loudoun County Public Libraries have made it easy for you.

At the local library branches, members can find card making stations to create love letters. Kids and adults are invited to color one or a batch and put them in the delivery tray. If you rather buy a card, that's fine too. The library is also accepting store-bought cards or ones made at home.

Those participating are asked to draw photos, write letters and let their creativeness shine. There's no limit or guidelines, just share love through dropping a card at the love letter station. Crayons are available for the selection of printed out card designs. This is a great activity and way for children to give back.

If you don't know what to write, here is a list of ideas:

Suggested Valentine’s Day Messages

Photo by stock photo

Here’s a Valentine’s Day filled with bright smiles!

Roses are red, violets are blue. Happy Valentine’s Day– I’m thinking of you!

I hope you feel cared about and appreciated on Valentine’s Day, because you are!

Warm Valentine’s wishes for you!

There’s always someone thinking of you, Happy Valentine’s Day!

Hope you know you’re loved this Valentine’s Day!

A friend is what a heart needs all the time!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Just wanted to let you know that you are loved!

Now until February 10, the cards will be collected. For local hours and locations, contact your local LCPL branch.