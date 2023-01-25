New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young Adults

Embark Behavioral Health held its ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Jan. 20 at its new Ashburn location.

Embark operates a large network of treatment and therapy programs across the United States and has done so for over 25 years. The therapy center serves preteens, teens, and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health and substance use issues.

According to the Embark Behavioral Health service descriptions, programs are offered to fit every family's needs. They include in-home treatment, virtual coaching and counseling, outpatient clinics, wilderness therapy, short-term residential programs, long-term residential treatment, therapeutic boarding schools, and young adult transitional living options.

Embark has a mission to lead the way in driving teen and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide from the all-time highs of today to all-time lows by 2028. With teens and young adults across the country who are facing severe mental health crisis, more services are needed more than ever.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, in 2020, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 25-34 and the third-leading cause for ages 15-24, as listed on the Embark website.

"Recognizing the urgency and severity of the situation, Embark Behavioral Health Foundation is partnering with community-based partners and donors to make a difference for young people by increasing awareness of the crisis, lowering the stigma surrounding mental illness, and improving access to high quality care," states the website.

Embark Behavioral Health Photo by Credit: Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health

20116 Ashbrook Pl

Suite 110 120, Ashburn, VA 20147