The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to Nonprofit

Has your child made their Christmas list? If they have (or haven't), there's still time to submit the list and make their wish to send up to Santa at the North Pole. Not only that, their wish will help benefit the nonprofit Mobile Hope.

This organization empowers homeless and at-risk youth up to age 24 to achieve self-sufficiency and improved well-being. Volunteers feed, clothe, shelter, love and empower the youth who come through the doors of the Leesburg campus, looking for a better way. The bus outreach program, Listen for the Honk, provides food and other basic needs directly into neighborhoods, serving the most vulnerable youth in the community.

If you're wondering how to submit your wish, there are two options for you. Parents of the child can activate the wish by making a minimum $10 donation online or at the Wish Tree kiosk. They then receive a virtual wish token. Every single dollar raised will directly impact Mobile Hope.

The Wish Tree is the only interactive tree on the East Coast. There's a daily interactive light show with music that starts at the top of every hour, beginning at 4 p.m.

Last year, the Wish Tree raised funds for Loudoun Hunger Relief.

In addition to The Wish Tree, the Village at Leesburg has also spread holiday joy with help from a Loudoun nonprofit. The organization, A Place To Be, offers music therapy and programs tailored to a client's needs and helps them navigate life challenges. On select dates in December, volunteer performers with the nonprofit performed family-friendly pop-up musicals.