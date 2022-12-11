How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity

Photo by Loudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook)

There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.

For 2022, the owners, Matthew and Melissa Mulato, have chosen to light up for The Ryan Bartel Foundation. The charity provides "upstream programs to prevent youth suicide and empower families with acceptance, connection, resiliency and hope," as the mission statement states. Visitors can scan a QR code while visiting the home's decked out display.

"Mental wellness is often forgotten, especially in teens in today’s environment," the owners said on the page, Loudoun Christmas Lights. "With your help, we can spread acceptance, connection, resiliency and hope to our community and the surrounding area to promote mental wellness."

For more information on the Ryan Bartel Foundation please visit: www.ryanbartelfoundation.org.

This isn't the first time that the owners of 704 Seaton Court have created elaborate light displays for a nonprofit. Last year, the owners chose Loudoun Hunger Relief as their charity of choice. They also received televised recognition, winning third place on the Kelly and Ryan show for the "2021 Deck the Home" holiday lights competition.

The home changes its decor each year, adding new lights and holiday displays. There are blowup holiday snowmen, Santa (flying in the air), and magical lights with music to go along with the spectacle.

704 Seaton Ct SE, Leesburg, VA 20175 Photo by Loudoun Christmas Lights

Be sure to add this home on your must see Christmas lights tour, and give if you can! Every little bit makes a big difference.