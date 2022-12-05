Leesburg, VA

Holiday Magic at the Village at Leesburg

Uplift Loudoun

The Village at Leesburg has family friendly events throughout this month to celebrate the holiday season. There’s everything from Santa meet and greets, story time with Mrs. Claus, to special performances. Check out the details below.

Santa Saturdays | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Visit with Santa and his special helper for pictures in front of the WISH Tree. Don’t forget to bring your list!

All holiday events will be held on the Plaza in front of the WISH Tree

Event Dates:

  • Saturday, December 10
  • Saturday, December 24

Story time with Mrs. Claus

Sunday, December 4th – Sunday, December 18th

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join in the fun with story time with Mrs. Claus in front of the WISH Tree in partnership with Rust Library. Enjoy stories to inspire your imagination and believe in the magic of the holidays. Vino Bistro will provide hot chocolate for purchase on the plaza.

Event Dates:

  • Sunday, December 4
  • Sunday, December 18

Read along with Mrs. Claus and Rust Library all season long! Enjoy the curated a list of books all available at the library or for purchase on Amazon.

Book list:

    • Olivia Helps with Christmas – Ian Falconer
    • When Posey Peeked at Christmas – Ann Dixon & Anne Kennedy
    • The Not Very Merry Pout-Pout Fish – Deborah Diesen
    • Llama Llama Holiday Drama – Anna Dewdney
    • Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town – Steven Kellogg (song written by J. Fred Coots & Haven Gillespie)
    • Five Little Monkeys: Looking for Santa – Eileen Christelow
    • Merry Christmas, Gus – Chris Chatterton
    • The Nutcracker’s Night Before Christmas – Keith Brockett
    • Christmas Parade – Sandra Boynton
    • A City Christmas Tree – Rebecca Bond
    • The Animals’ Santa – Jan Brett
    • 12 Days of Christmas – Rachel Isadora
    • ‘Twas Nochebuena – Roseanne Greenfield Thong (bilingual English & Spanish)
    • Daddy Christmas & Hanukkah Mama – Selina Alko
    • Miracle on 133rd Street – Sonia Manzano
    • The Christmas Mitzvah – Jeff Gottesfeld
    • A Wish to be a Christmas Tree – Colleen Monroe
    • Santa Claus and the Three Bears – Maria Modugno
    • Waiting for Santa – Steve Metzger
    • Little Santa – Yoko Maruyama
    • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Robert L. May
    • Rudolph Shines Again – Robert L. May
    • A Christmas for Bear – Bonny Becker
    • Christmas Kitten, Home at Last – Robin Pulver
    • The Magical Christmas Store – Maudie Powell-Tuck
    • Santa and the Goodnight Train – June Sobel
    • The Most Wonderful Gift in the World – Mark Sperring
    • Snowbear’s Christmas Countdown – Theresa Smythe
    • Where Do Diggers Celebrate Christmas? – Brianna Caplan Sayres
    • Sammy Claws: The Christmas Cat – Lucy Rowland & Paula Bowles
    • Little Whistle’s Christmas – Cynthia Rylant
    • Christmas Cookies: Bite-Sized Holiday Lessons – Amy Krouse Rosenthal
    • Construction Site on Christmas Night – Sherri Duskey Rinker & Ag Ford
    • Home Alone: The Classic Illustrated Storybook – Kim Smith, Jason Rekulak
    • Christmas Mice! – Bethany Roberts
    • Merry Christmas, Mouse! – Laura Numeroff

Tuba Christmas

Sunday, December 11th

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Join guests at the WISH Tree for a holiday performance unlike any other! Experience the live musical sounds of tuba players from all over the world as they entertain and delight you with musical selections inspired by the holidays.

This family oriented, community-wide candle lighting event is filled with holiday themed activities, including latkes, dreidel playing, doughnuts, kids crafts, music, a photo booth and more. RSVP here.

Celebrate the holiday season at Village at Leesburg throughout December.

