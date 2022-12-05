Holiday Magic at the Village at Leesburg

The Village at Leesburg has family friendly events throughout this month to celebrate the holiday season. There’s everything from Santa meet and greets, story time with Mrs. Claus, to special performances. Check out the details below.

Santa Saturdays | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Visit with Santa and his special helper for pictures in front of the WISH Tree. Don’t forget to bring your list!

All holiday events will be held on the Plaza in front of the WISH Tree

Event Dates:

Saturday, December 10

Saturday, December 24

Story time with Mrs. Claus

Sunday, December 4th – Sunday, December 18th

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join in the fun with story time with Mrs. Claus in front of the WISH Tree in partnership with Rust Library. Enjoy stories to inspire your imagination and believe in the magic of the holidays. Vino Bistro will provide hot chocolate for purchase on the plaza.

Event Dates:

Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 18

Read along with Mrs. Claus and Rust Library all season long! Enjoy the curated a list of books all available at the library or for purchase on Amazon.

Book list:

Olivia Helps with Christmas – Ian Falconer



When Posey Peeked at Christmas – Ann Dixon & Anne Kennedy



The Not Very Merry Pout-Pout Fish – Deborah Diesen



Llama Llama Holiday Drama – Anna Dewdney



Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town – Steven Kellogg (song written by J. Fred Coots & Haven Gillespie)



Five Little Monkeys: Looking for Santa – Eileen Christelow



Merry Christmas, Gus – Chris Chatterton



The Nutcracker’s Night Before Christmas – Keith Brockett



Christmas Parade – Sandra Boynton



A City Christmas Tree – Rebecca Bond



The Animals’ Santa – Jan Brett



12 Days of Christmas – Rachel Isadora



‘Twas Nochebuena – Roseanne Greenfield Thong (bilingual English & Spanish)



Daddy Christmas & Hanukkah Mama – Selina Alko



Miracle on 133rd Street – Sonia Manzano



The Christmas Mitzvah – Jeff Gottesfeld



A Wish to be a Christmas Tree – Colleen Monroe



Santa Claus and the Three Bears – Maria Modugno



Waiting for Santa – Steve Metzger



Little Santa – Yoko Maruyama



Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Robert L. May



Rudolph Shines Again – Robert L. May



A Christmas for Bear – Bonny Becker



Christmas Kitten, Home at Last – Robin Pulver



The Magical Christmas Store – Maudie Powell-Tuck



Santa and the Goodnight Train – June Sobel



The Most Wonderful Gift in the World – Mark Sperring



Snowbear’s Christmas Countdown – Theresa Smythe



Where Do Diggers Celebrate Christmas? – Brianna Caplan Sayres



Sammy Claws: The Christmas Cat – Lucy Rowland & Paula Bowles



Little Whistle’s Christmas – Cynthia Rylant



Christmas Cookies: Bite-Sized Holiday Lessons – Amy Krouse Rosenthal



Construction Site on Christmas Night – Sherri Duskey Rinker & Ag Ford



Home Alone: The Classic Illustrated Storybook – Kim Smith, Jason Rekulak



Christmas Mice! – Bethany Roberts



Merry Christmas, Mouse! – Laura Numeroff

Tuba Christmas

Sunday, December 11th

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Join guests at the WISH Tree for a holiday performance unlike any other! Experience the live musical sounds of tuba players from all over the world as they entertain and delight you with musical selections inspired by the holidays.

This family oriented, community-wide candle lighting event is filled with holiday themed activities, including latkes, dreidel playing, doughnuts, kids crafts, music, a photo booth and more. RSVP here.