Giving Tuesday in Loudoun County

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a special day. Following two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Giving Tuesday celebrates generously giving back to causes close to your heart.
There are a number of organizations that would appreciate your generosity in Loudoun County. Whether you're passionate about children, animals, homeless, mental health, domestic abuse, hunger, or education, there's an organization that would appreciate any dollar amount.
Here are a few organizations in Loudoun County to consider supporting on Giving Tuesday 2022.
Children
The Arc of Loudoun is an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities and their families.
INMED Parterships for Children
INMED is a nonprofit international humanitarian development organization that has been serving at-risk children and low-income families in Loudoun County since 1994.
Backpack Buddy partners ensure their program participants confidentially receive bags of food to take home for the weekend (and long school holidays) that include meals, milk and snacks.
Women Giving Back (WGB) helps women and children in crisis by distributing clothing at no cost.
Animals
The Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services (FLCAS)
FLCAS is a nonprofit, independent, animal welfare organization.
The Humane Society of Loudoun County
The Humane Society of Loudoun County (HSLC) is a foster-based organization, meaning all adoptable cats and dogs live with their foster parents instead of a shelter.
This nonprofit provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family.
Homeless
Mobile Hope provides support and emergency shelter to youth up to age 24 who are at-risk, precariously housed, or homeless and empowers them to become self-sufficient.
Mental Health
Friends of Loudoun Mental Health
Since 1955, Friends of Loudoun Mental Health has assisted residents of Loudoun County that suffer with a mental illness lead productive and fulfilling lives.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-24 year-olds in Loudoun and across the nation. The foundation delivers resilience-based programs to teens and families.
Domestic Abuse
Loudoun Abused Women's Shelter
Monetary donations provide free, confidential, and life-saving services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Education
The literacy nonprofit offers adult and family reading programs. The Council provides free tutoring, EEL classes, and GED classes are coming soon.
Hunger
This Loudoun food pantry provides access to adequate, nutritious food for those in need.
The Dulles South Food Pantry provides nutritious food, personal supplies and other services to those in need in Dulles South and the surrounding area regardless of income, faith or other criteria and strive to promote self-sufficiency.
Other Ways to Give
The global day of giving is a world-wide initiative for communities to give back, but doesn't necessarily mean financially. The Giving Tuesday organization shared a list of 50 ways to give kindness via Instagram, which included:
- Paying for the coffee of someone behind you in line
- Beautifying a neighborhood corner by planting flowers
- Donating old laptops to a STEM school or nonprofit
- Picking up trash around the neighborhood
- Plan a neighborhood block party so everyone can connect
- Pay for an outstanding lunch fee at school
- Donate old books to a literacy program
- Create hygiene kits with travel size toiletries and samples for those who need them
- Bring a meal to someone with a new baby or is in need of care
- Thank your service people and delivery drivers
For more ideas, visit the Giving Tuesday website
.
