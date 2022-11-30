Giving Tuesday in Loudoun County

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a special day. Following two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Giving Tuesday celebrates generously giving back to causes close to your heart.

There are a number of organizations that would appreciate your generosity in Loudoun County. Whether you're passionate about children, animals, homeless, mental health, domestic abuse, hunger, or education, there's an organization that would appreciate any dollar amount.

Here are a few organizations in Loudoun County to consider supporting on Giving Tuesday 2022.

Children

The Arc of Loudoun

The Arc of Loudoun is an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities and their families.

INMED Parterships for Children

INMED is a nonprofit international humanitarian development organization that has been serving at-risk children and low-income families in Loudoun County since 1994.

Back Pack Buddies of Loudoun

Backpack Buddy partners ensure their program participants confidentially receive bags of food to take home for the weekend (and long school holidays) that include meals, milk and snacks.

Women Giving Back

Women Giving Back (WGB) helps women and children in crisis by distributing clothing at no cost.

Animals

The Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services (FLCAS)

FLCAS is a nonprofit, independent, animal welfare organization.

The Humane Society of Loudoun County

The Humane Society of Loudoun County (HSLC) is a foster-based organization, meaning all adoptable cats and dogs live with their foster parents instead of a shelter.

Veterans Moving Forward

This nonprofit provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family.

Homeless

Mobile Hope

Mobile Hope provides support and emergency shelter to youth up to age 24 who are at-risk, precariously housed, or homeless and empowers them to become self-sufficient.

Mental Health

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health

Since 1955, Friends of Loudoun Mental Health has assisted residents of Loudoun County that suffer with a mental illness lead productive and fulfilling lives.

Ryan Bartel Foundation

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-24 year-olds in Loudoun and across the nation. The foundation delivers resilience-based programs to teens and families.

Domestic Abuse

Loudoun Abused Women's Shelter

Monetary donations provide free, confidential, and life-saving services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Education

Loudoun Literacy Council

The literacy nonprofit offers adult and family reading programs. The Council provides free tutoring, EEL classes, and GED classes are coming soon.

Hunger

Loudoun Hunger Relief

This Loudoun food pantry provides access to adequate, nutritious food for those in need.

Dulles South Food Pantry

The Dulles South Food Pantry provides nutritious food, personal supplies and other services to those in need in Dulles South and the surrounding area regardless of income, faith or other criteria and strive to promote self-sufficiency.

Other Ways to Give

The global day of giving is a world-wide initiative for communities to give back, but doesn't necessarily mean financially. The Giving Tuesday organization shared a list of 50 ways to give kindness via Instagram, which included:

Paying for the coffee of someone behind you in line

Beautifying a neighborhood corner by planting flowers

Donating old laptops to a STEM school or nonprofit

Picking up trash around the neighborhood

Plan a neighborhood block party so everyone can connect

Pay for an outstanding lunch fee at school

Donate old books to a literacy program

Create hygiene kits with travel size toiletries and samples for those who need them

Bring a meal to someone with a new baby or is in need of care

Thank your service people and delivery drivers

For more ideas, visit the Giving Tuesday website

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29 Photo by Pexels: Liza Summer

