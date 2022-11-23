A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.

The 2022 Limited Edition Nutcrackers. Photo by Mocatinas

Mocatinas, an upscale dessert house in downtown Leesburg, is selling nutcrackers to benefit a local charity for children with autism. The annual tradition has been a popular choice for customers during the holiday season looking to give back, while receiving a stunning nutcracker keepsake.

Each year, Mocatinas chooses a charity to support for the holiday season. The owners interview and research the charity before they select. The Arc of Loudoun is the nonprofit chosen for this year. All proceeds from nutcracker sales at the shop will go to support the Leesburg nonprofit. The charity is a local advocacy organization that supports those with disabilities and their families. It's been around since 1967 and offers six programs to support the development of children with disabilities.

The 2022 decked out nutcracker in gold and a blush pink costs $40. You can purchase either at the Leesburg store or online on Mocatinas website. Since starting this tradition in 2020, Mocatinas has chosen a children's charity each year to support with their nutcrackers sales. Past organizations the dessert shop has supported includes the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia and Team Mathias, which supports children with cancer.

"I've always had a love for nutcrackers since I was a little girl," says Mocatinas owner, Monica Pindell, who notes that she has a large nutcracker collection. She says the first year they chose Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia for personal reasons. The following year, one of their customers had a son battling cancer, which is why they chose Team Mathias. For this year, autism was their choice to support because they have customers who are autistic. "We pick children's organizations that are local to Loudoun County doing great things for our community," says Pindell.

Mocatinas has brought back a limited number of nutcrackers from past years for those who have missed a year and want to collect them.

The sweets boutique, known for its macarons (made daily), is known for supporting local with many events for kids. Every Saturday, Mocatinas offers free cotton candy between 3-5pm. The shop also hosts holiday events during the fall and winter with crafts and more.

Mocatinas

3 E Market St, Leesburg, VA 20176