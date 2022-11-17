Free pet adoptions and home-made pies: a thankful tradition by Loudoun County Animal Services

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) staff want to bake as many people pies as it takes to clear the animal shelter between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20. The adoption promotion, “Pies and Pets,” has become an anticipated tradition this time of year. Adoption fees are waived and what’s better than homemade pie from a thankful heart?

On a social media post, LCAS wrote “once again we find ourselves with many adult pets looking for homes, and we're seeing the length of time the animals spend here at the shelter start to increase.” The mission is to have as many as possible adopted between Wed. Nov.16 and Sun. Nov. 20 when the promotion ends.

So why pie? The social media message says, “we want our pets to find loving homes so badly, that we are going to be baking homemade pies (pumpkin or caramel apple) and delivering them to any family in Loudoun who adopts an adult pet,” between those dates.

A team of volunteers, described as “animal-loving staff,” are making the pies Wednesday night. Simply coming in and adopting an adult pet, one year or older reserves your pie drop off. Tugging on the heart strings a bit more, LCAS says, “a new family pet, a delicious dessert, and some very thankful LCAS staff- what more is there to be thankful for?”

A few of the pets part of the “Adopt A Pet- We Will Bake You A Pie” promotion include Keeks and Squeeks (yes that’s really their names)— a “bonded mother-son pair who love attention,” LCAS writes. “This friendly duo is always excited to greet visitors and will come running over to say hello!"

Adoptable cat LCAS

Adoptable cat LCAS

To keep up to date on adoptable pets, visit the LCAS website. To bring home a new friend in time for Thanksgiving, stop in during adoption hours, which are 11 to 6pm.