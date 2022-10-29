A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October

Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residents Bradford Applegate

For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.

Applegate has been sharing Beau’s daily journey on the community Facebook group, B_Informed@Brambleton and has received positive words in the comments and hundreds of photo likes. Many have expressed how much they've enjoyed seeing the photos and look forward to seeing where Beau goes next. Some are even leaving treats out for him.

From a werewolf towering over him to zombies popping up from their graves, Beau, a golden retriever, doesn't appear to notice the Halloween props surrounding him— no matter how spooky. One of the more comical pictures is one of Beau posing next to a skeleton poodle on a leash. He doesn't seem to notice- or care.

Applegate said it all began with the werewolf photo as it was put up in mid September and it was huge. "I sent the photo to my wife who sent it to some of her friends - then there was a request for more photos so I kept taking them. Eventually, I decided to make a purposeful trip of it and then posted on the Bram board. We’ve been completely blown away by the response," he said.

Beau the dog Bradford Applegate

The photos will continue with Beau through Halloween night. Also, neighbors can expect to see Beau in costume for Halloween weekend. The owner is hinting at a lion costume for Beau. Neighbors have already expressed an interest for him to continue this photo series as a tradition throughout the holiday season. One thing is for certain: this is a happy fella that's bringing joy to neighbors in a simple, but gratifying way. Have something to share in your neighborhood? Tag @upliftloudoun.