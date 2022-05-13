Fairfax, VA

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month this Sunday in Fairfax

Uplift Loudoun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbpjK_0fdLV58L00
Street performers at last year's Asian Festival on Mainprovided: Gearshift.tv

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and you can head to Old Town Fairfax City for a street festival to celebrate the cultures on Sunday, May 15. The 2nd annual event will highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage through food, arts and craft, education, and performances. Furthermore, there will be activities for kids including origami lessons as well as the live painting of a mural from the artist Henley. 

“This event is family friendly. You can enjoy very diverse Asian food on the street in the Old Town Fairfax City while entertained by various cultural performances such as Chinese Lion Dance, Filipino hip-hop, traditional Indian dance, Vietnamese singers and many more,” said event chair, Jinson Chan, and owner of the Fairfax restaurant High Side. 

Elaine Espinola Keltz, who will emcee the festival, says this event is meant to draw the community together to highlight cultural diversity through great entertainment and amazing food. “I’m grateful and proud to be part of this event during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is a time to celebrate the histories, achievements and traditions of Asian Americans in the United States,” she said.  

In addition to a diverse cultural lineup, visitors can also actively partake in the fun through a cosplay show and contest. Event organizers are asking people of all ages to dress up as their favorite character from a video game, book, or movie. Those interested in participating will need to register with the management team before parading around at the festival and heading to the cosplay fashion show stage. You can find out more online at the official event website.

Asian Festival on Main, organized by the Old Town Fairfax Business Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Fairfax City, between Chain Bridge Road and East Street and Old Lee Highway. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festival and is free to attend.

Organizers anticipate a large turnout. Last year’s event attracted more than 8,000 attendees. “This year we expanded the festival area to make it bigger and better than before,” said Chan. There will be over 30 Asian food vendors.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AAPI Voices# Fairfax# AAPI Heritage Month# Washington DC# Family events

Comments / 0

Published by

This is Loudoun County's source for sharing uplifting stories and good news.

Leesburg, VA
136 followers

More from Uplift Loudoun

Leesburg, VA

A Virginia woman’s Kindness Rocks Project blossoms to new heights

Flowers and butterflies are added to The Kindness Rocks Garden in Leesburg.Liliana Martinez. Margie Hunter believes in the healing power of words, especially when combined with nature’s beauty. The graphic artist combined her empathetic heart and creative spirit to inspire her community throughout the COVID pandemic with The Kindness Rocks Project in her garden. Friends and strangers continue to delight in the hand-painted rocks in all vibrant shades of the rainbow along the popular walking trail in Leesburg – with each stone carrying an encouraging message.

Read full story
1 comments
Ashburn, VA

Virginia woman's wildlife cameras continue to spread joy into the New Year

Donna Eberle's outdoor cameras capture nightly visitors.Donna Eberle. Two raccoons enjoying themselves in Ashburn woman's backyardDonna Eberle. What do you get when you set up an outdoor party display to celebrate the New Year? A few furry visitors in the case of one Ashburn woman's backyard.

Read full story
3 comments
Ashburn, VA

Nature cam captures wildlife in front of the perfect holiday backdrop

Ashburn resident captures wildlife on her nature cam in a festive backdrop.Donna Eberle. Look too quickly, and you may think it's photoshop. But in fact, these animals are real and are exploring a wonderful Christmas display in one curious animal lover's backyard.

Read full story
18 comments
Ashburn, VA

An IHOP waitress receives tip of a lifetime

Paying it forward is a great way to spread Christmas cheer. That was the thinking behind 19 business professionals, made up of realtors, mortgage lenders, title loan officers, who all gathered at an Ashburn IHOP on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
Sterling, VA

Sterling Woman Bakes Holiday Baklava to Raise Money for Pediatric Patients

Joanne Canellos has been baking baklava and giving 100 % of the money to terminally ill pediatric patients.Joanne Canellos. Christmas is the time for baking. While many are icing sugar cookies to enjoy with loved ones, Joanne Canellos, of Sterling, has been hard at work making baklava. This is a layered pastry dessert filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Christmas tree farms in Loudoun County

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Christmas tree farms are the perfect place for photos and making family memories. If you're wondering where to snag the perfect Christmas tree, we've got you covered. Whether they’re Fraser firs, white pines or blue spruces, here’s where you can cut down your very own Christmas tree in Loudoun County.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

New light shows will illuminate the DMV this holiday season

Holiday Road is coming to Northern Virginia.Holiday Road. Dazzling lights will brilliantly twinkle across Loudoun County for the holiday season with two festive events new to town.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Washington football player Charles Leno Jr. pays the rent and utilities for local breast cancer patient

The new left tackle Washington Football Team player has been making an impact on and off the field. Charles Leno Jr. has always made a point to help his community where he plays football. Since his arrival to Washington, he’s made his charitable giving known. His more recent contribution includes lifting a huge financial burden from a Loudoun breast cancer patient.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Project Horse becomes newest program for the Arc of Loudoun

Project Horse becomes newest program for the Arc of Loudoun.provided. Project Horse, a program that connects people in need of renewed hope and confidence with rehabilitated rescue horses, will now join an impactful array of programs run by the Arc of Loudoun. The nonprofit serves people and their families with disabilities at its Leesburg campus.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun donates mobile playroom to Inova Loudoun Hospital

The Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun (JWCL) donated a second mobile playroom to Inova Loudoun Hospital. JWCL donated the first playroom, a mobile unit on wheels which is fully stocked with toys and activities in 2018. The organization has been saving funds over the past couple years to purchase this second playroom.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Ballet announces schedule for fifth anniversary season

LBPAC gets announces its 5th season.Photo provided: Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company. The Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company has announced performances for this winter and next spring. Performances include “The Nutcracker” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg’s award-winning haunted house, Shocktober, opens for its 11th season

The historic Paxton Manor in Leesburg has once again transformed into the scariest haunted house and is now ready for visitors. Enter if you dare, that is. Shocktober has been named the fifth scariest Haunted House in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure as well as awarded Event of the Year by Visit Loudoun. On Oct. 1 the haunted house opens for its eleventh season with a new theme, packages, and attractions.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Free mobile health services in Loudoun

Inova Loudoun Hospital Mobile Health Services will be providing countywide blood pressure screenings at a variety of locations during the month of September. The screenings are free.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Chamber announces finalists for entrepreneur of the year

On Friday, the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce announced its 24 finalistsfor the 27th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards. The winner of this prestigious honor will be announced at the 27th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards ceremony, held on Friday, October 29, 2021. The Chamber will announce the top honorees in nine categories in front of a live audience of Loudoun’s top business and community leaders. The 27th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards gala will take place at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

Ryan Bartel Foundation helps students and parents prepare for the school year

As families embrace the return to school in-person full time for the first time in more than a year, many students are excited, but many are also anxious. The Ryan Bartel Foundation recently reached out to teens to find out how they feel about in-person schooling and programming. The results included a range of concerns, from transmitting COVID to younger siblings to difficulty re-engaging with social groups and friends.

Read full story
Leesburg, VA

Ladies Board Rummage sale is collecting donations Saturday, August 28th

Ladies Board Rummage SaleProvided: Inova Loudoun Hospital. The 82nd Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale has new dates as well as location this year. The charity event benefitsInova Loudoun Hospital and supports scholarships for nurses. The rummage sale is a two day event, Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy