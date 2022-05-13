Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month this Sunday in Fairfax

Street performers at last year's Asian Festival on Main provided: Gearshift.tv

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and you can head to Old Town Fairfax City for a street festival to celebrate the cultures on Sunday, May 15. The 2nd annual event will highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage through food, arts and craft, education, and performances. Furthermore, there will be activities for kids including origami lessons as well as the live painting of a mural from the artist Henley.

“This event is family friendly. You can enjoy very diverse Asian food on the street in the Old Town Fairfax City while entertained by various cultural performances such as Chinese Lion Dance, Filipino hip-hop, traditional Indian dance, Vietnamese singers and many more,” said event chair, Jinson Chan, and owner of the Fairfax restaurant High Side.

Elaine Espinola Keltz, who will emcee the festival, says this event is meant to draw the community together to highlight cultural diversity through great entertainment and amazing food. “I’m grateful and proud to be part of this event during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is a time to celebrate the histories, achievements and traditions of Asian Americans in the United States,” she said.

In addition to a diverse cultural lineup, visitors can also actively partake in the fun through a cosplay show and contest. Event organizers are asking people of all ages to dress up as their favorite character from a video game, book, or movie. Those interested in participating will need to register with the management team before parading around at the festival and heading to the cosplay fashion show stage. You can find out more online at the official event website.

Asian Festival on Main , organized by the Old Town Fairfax Business Association , will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Fairfax City, between Chain Bridge Road and East Street and Old Lee Highway. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festival and is free to attend.

Organizers anticipate a large turnout. Last year’s event attracted more than 8,000 attendees. “This year we expanded the festival area to make it bigger and better than before,” said Chan. There will be over 30 Asian food vendors.