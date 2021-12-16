An IHOP waitress receives tip of a lifetime

Paying it forward is a great way to spread Christmas cheer.

That was the thinking behind 19 business professionals, made up of realtors, mortgage lenders, title loan officers, who all gathered at an Ashburn IHOP on Wednesday morning.

Realtor Tanya Johnson invited the group to join her at IHOP and asked each guest to bring a $100 bill with them. She was elated when so many showed up, as she stated on her social media page.

“I have the best friends in the world,” Johnson wrote on a social media me post. “I can’t stop smiling.”

One of the guests, Karen Draper, picked up the $230 tab for the group. This meant all the cash everyone brought with them went directly to their waitress, Rosa. Collectively, they left a $1,900 tip, according to the post.

Realtor, Pamela Nonemaker, wrote on her social media pages what a fun experience it was to “spread holiday cheer and gifting someone who no doubt didn’t know what to think when 19 loud, crazy and joyous people were sat in her section.”

Nonemaker also shared videos of the experience in her stories, which shows Rosa speechless and very touched by their giving hearts. In the video you can see Rosa stunned and hear her say “I am going to cry,” as the group hands her the lump of cash. This is followed by cheers and wishes Merry Christmas wishes.

In another moment, captured by Johnson on video, Rosa says, “Thank you. You made my Christmas,” as you see her clutch her chest in disbelief.

$1,900 was left as a tip for Rosa, the waitress of the large party on Wednesday. Pamela Nonemaker

Gifting generous tips to waitresses has been a trend across the country. In some instances, some have caught national attention. Johnson says she got the idea from another realtor friend who shared doing the same recently on social media.

