La Verne, CA

University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan Man

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMQkj_0jBhcxsp00
Peter HuhumuzaCourtesy of Peter Muhumuza.

The University of La Verne College of Law’s Justice and Immigration Clinic (JIC) has helped secure asylum in the United States for a man who said he was arrested and tortured for political activity in his home country of Uganda.

The asylum ruling for Peter Muhumuza followed four years of legal hearings in federal immigration court, during which time students and faculty from the JIC provided him with free, high quality, legal support he would otherwise have been unable to access or afford.

“It’s because of the Justice and Immigration Clinic that my entire life has been relieved,” he said. “This was my last hope. I can now legally live in United States peacefully and freely.”

The JIC provides pro bono, or free-of-charge, legal representation to select noncitizens who need assistance with matters in United States immigration courts. Law students who participate in the clinic gain real-world experience under the supervision of Professor Krystal Rodriguez-Campos.

For Muhumuza, students assisted with client communication, including interviewing and counseling, case planning, and the development of case strategy related to his application for asylum. They drafted client declarations, gathered evidence, including witness statements and expert reports, conducted legal research, and wrote legal briefs.

Muhumuza, 30, a political activist, fled Uganda due to political persecution and fear for his life, he said. During a rally, he opposed the Ugandan regime and what he believed were injustices in the country. He said he was arrested as retribution and taken to military barracks, where he was tortured.

He was released and warned to cease his political demonstrations, but he disobeyed and continued to speak out against the government, he said. After ongoing threats to him and his family, he fled to seek asylum and an education in the United States, he said.

In 2018, Muhumuza’s asylum case was referred to an immigration judge by an asylum officer. He was initially alone, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and knew he needed to seek help.

“I had no legal representation due to lack of funds, but the JIC picked me up at a time when I was hopeless and my life was in pieces,” Muhumuza said.

His case took four years to complete due to a multitude of factors, including the expansive backlog of immigration court cases; rescheduling of hearings; a transfer to a different courthouse; a reassignment to a new judge; and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JIC took his case in 2018. Rodriguez-Campos led the work with assistance from close to a dozen law students.

“I think he’s a prime example of why we have asylum law,” she said. “Why our country has historically provided a safe haven for individuals fleeing repression and persecution in their home country. He reminds us why we need to, as attorneys and law students in the US, really continue advocating for better asylum and immigration laws as a whole.”

Asylum cases are notoriously difficult to win, Rodriguez-Campus said. For example, the judge who heard Muhumuza’s case had a 44.1 percent rate of asylum approvals.

Yunuen Trujillo, JD ’19, was one of the students who worked on the case. She drafted his declaration and sought experts to confirm his story, among other duties.

“This was the first immigration case I ever worked on and it gave me all the practical, foundational knowledge needed to become an immigration attorney,” Trujillo said.

She now works for a large nonprofit, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, supporting criminal defense cases, and serves as the supervising attorney for the organization’s new office in San Bernardino, California.

As a result of receiving asylum, Muhumuza is protected from being deported to Uganda, is authorized to work in the United States, may apply for a Social Security card, may request permission to travel overseas, and can petition to bring family members to the United States. He plans to complete his bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“I wish this clinic could last forever to help people with immigration representation, because what the students and professors do is incredible and restores hope to the hopeless,” he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Law# Immigration# University of La Verne# Education# Uganda

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

La Verne, CA
34 followers

More from University of La Verne

La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical Fields

The University of La Verne is now accepting registrations for six new professional development programs that will help prepare students for in-demand jobs in the medical field.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

Noelle Lenoir to Give 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani Lecture at University of La Verne

Noelle Lenoir, a former French minister of European Affairs and past member of France’s Constitutional Council, is the University of La Verne’s 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani lecturer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film Festival

Morgan Sandler shoots for the documentary Bella.Courtesy of Morgan Sandler. University of La Verne Professor of Film and Television Morgan Sandler won a best cinematography award at the Madrid International Film Festival for his contributions to the documentary Bella. The film has since been nominated for awards at dozens of film festivals in the Unites States, Europe, and Latin America.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report

The University of La Verne ranked sixth nationally for social mobility of students and in the top 10 among best private national universities in California, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, released September 12.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in Montana

The University of La Verne's Montana Field Research Station camera.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Bob and Mary Neher Montana Field Research Station has installed a remote-operated camera to help detect wildfires in the Montana wilderness.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates Convocation On Campus for the First Time Since Pandemic

The University of La Verne celebrated Convocation on Wednesday, Aug. 25.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne community gathered in the university's Sports Science and Athletics Pavilion on Wednesday, August 24 to celebrate the start of the academic year with the annual Convocation ceremony. This is the first time in two years this event has been held in-person, and the energy matched the occasion.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In Day

A University of La Verne football player at move-in day 2022.Jeanine Hill. University of La Verne students arrived on campus early with their friends and families on a warm Southern California Saturday, anxious and eager to move into their residence halls and begin the fall semester on campus.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Lead LA Business Journal’s Health Care Leadership Events

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman with students.University of La Verne. University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman will moderate a roundtable discussion on the health care system in the Southern California region on Thursday, August 25.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial Sciences

Professor Juli Minoves-Triquell's induction ceremony.Juli Minoves-Triquell. University of La Verne Associate Professor of Political Science Juli Minoves-Triquell has been inducted into the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences of the Institute of Spain.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. Summit

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman and students.University of La Verne. University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman is one of about 40 higher education leaders who will meet with US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Aug. 11, to discuss national strategies to support college completion, including for students who stopped out during the pandemic.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness Program

The University of La Verne campus in La Verne, California.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has been selected to participate in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program. The initiative will help Latino students at 35 Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the program will train 200,000 Latino students by 2025.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Adds Online Master's Programs in Teaching, Public Administration, and Health Administration

The University of La Verne now offers more than a dozen undergraduate and graduate programs fully online.Stock Photo. The University of La Verne is offering three additional master’s degree programs fully online starting this fall. These include the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Health Administration, and Master of Public Administration.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Announces Opening of College of Health and Community Well-Being

The Master of Science in Physician Assistant Practice is one of 10 programs offered by the college.Jeanine Hill. A new era of healthcare requires new ways of looking at and teaching health. The University of La Verne is rising to meet the challenge.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Avo Kechichian Named CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Times

University of La Verne CFO Avo Kechichian.Jeanine Hill. University of La Verne Chief Financial Officer Avo Kechichian has been named 2022 CFO of the Year for the Education/Non-Profit sector by the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Adventist Health White Memorial Establishes Scholarship Fund to Support University of La Verne Nursing Students

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program.Adobe Stock. Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles, has committed more than $720,000 to the University of La Verne to establish a scholarship fund within the university’s new College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates the Graduation of 2,400 Students During Spring Commencement Ceremonies

A graduate celebrates during the commencement ceremony for the University of La Verne's College of Arts and Sciences.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne class of 2022 took to the stage inside Ortmayer Stadium on the La Verne central campus for commencement ceremonies on May 27 and 28. More than 2,400 graduates celebrated their accomplishments together during four ceremonies across two days.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Cultural Graduation Celebrations Honor Student Accomplishments

Misty Levingston, associate director for multicultural affairs and Black student services, welcomes graduates.Jeanine Hill. More than 160 University of La Verne students from diverse cultures celebrated the completion of their degrees with friends and family on May 20-21 during three cultural graduation ceremonies in the Sports Science & Athletics Pavilion.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's College of Business and Public Management Ranked Highly for Online Programs by UniversityHQ

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.University of La Verne. The college resource website UniversityHQ has ranked the University of La Verne’s College of Business and Public Management among the best in the country for 2022, recognizing the college’s excellence in multiple categories for bachelor’s degree and master’s degree online business education.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Student Newspaper Wins Two Society of Professional Journalists Awards

University of La Verne students work on producing the Campus Times student newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Timesstudent newspaper has won two regional 2022 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, including placing in the “Best All-Around” competition, the association announced.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy