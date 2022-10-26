University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical Fields

Unsplash Photo

The University of La Verne is now accepting registrations for six new professional development programs that will help prepare students for in-demand jobs in the medical field.

Those programs include Dental Assistant, Home Health Aide, Medical Assistant, Medical Records Specialist, Patient Care Technician, and Phlebotomy Technician. Several include a clinical externship component in which students will work side-by-side with professionals to gain real-world experience in their field of study.

The new programs are offered through a partnership between university’s Extended Learning Department, College of Health and Community Well-Being, and CareerStep, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership, providing an opportunity for our community members to create better futures for their families through training, education and the career skills desired by employers,” said Jaimie Rush, senior director of extended learning at the University of La Verne. “Our students will be better prepared for the workforce in the high-demand job market of healthcare.”

The courses are generally open to anyone with a high school diploma or equivalent, and can be completed within one year. Curriculum is fully online, making them accessible and flexible for working adults.

Students have access to personalized attention and support, including 24/7 online chat and career advisors, as well as post-completion support through a hiring partner network.

The University of La Verne has long been a leader in health education, offering a wide range of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, as well as non-degree and certificate programs, through its College of Health and Community Well-Being and Extended Learning Department.

With this new partnership, the university joins more than 150 educational institutions in CareerStep’s network of academic partners, including the Antelope Valley College, California Medical College, CSU Bakersfield, Citrus College, Clinical Training Institute, College of the Desert, College of the Sequoias, Elite Career College, Fresno State, Golden West College, Healthcare Academy of CA, and Merced College.