Noelle Lenoir to Give 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani Lecture at University of La Verne

Noelle Lenoir Courtesy of Noelle Lenoir

Noelle Lenoir, a former French minister of European Affairs and past member of France’s Constitutional Council, is the University of La Verne’s 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani lecturer.

Lenoir will deliver a speech, “Europe Reborn: Taking Stock of the European Union’s Response to the War in Ukraine,” on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Morgan Auditorium.

At the end of her lecture, Lenoir will take questions from the audience.

The lecture is free and open to students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the public. Seating is limited.

Every year internationally known speakers participate in the Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani International Lecture, which is organized with financial support from Trustee Paul Moseley. Lectures revolve around topics of international concern.

Lenoir is a partner in the Paris office of international law firm Kramer Levin. She advises clients on global compliance matters, public law, data protection law, regulation and competition, at the domestic, European and international levels.

She was the first woman and the youngest person ever to have served as justice on the French Constitutional Court, serving from 1992 to 2001.

From 2002 to 2004, she served as French Minister of European Affairs, actively following the negotiations of the accession of future new members coming from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the drafting of the Constitutional Treaty.

She was later appointed and served as Chief Ethics Officer of the French National Assembly, from 2012 to 2014.

The University of La Verne's Morgan Auditorium is located at 1950 3rd St, La Verne, CA 91750.