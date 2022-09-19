La Verne, CA

Noelle Lenoir to Give 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani Lecture at University of La Verne

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP4RL_0i1z7eOc00
Noelle LenoirCourtesy of Noelle Lenoir

Noelle Lenoir, a former French minister of European Affairs and past member of France’s Constitutional Council, is the University of La Verne’s 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani lecturer.

Lenoir will deliver a speech, “Europe Reborn: Taking Stock of the European Union’s Response to the War in Ukraine,” on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Morgan Auditorium.

At the end of her lecture, Lenoir will take questions from the audience.

The lecture is free and open to students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the public. Seating is limited.

Every year internationally known speakers participate in the Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani International Lecture, which is organized with financial support from Trustee Paul Moseley. Lectures revolve around topics of international concern.

Lenoir is a partner in the Paris office of international law firm Kramer Levin. She advises clients on global compliance matters, public law, data protection law, regulation and competition, at the domestic, European and international levels.

She was the first woman and the youngest person ever to have served as justice on the French Constitutional Court, serving from 1992 to 2001.

From 2002 to 2004, she served as French Minister of European Affairs, actively following the negotiations of the accession of future new members coming from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the drafting of the Constitutional Treaty.

She was later appointed and served as Chief Ethics Officer of the French National Assembly, from 2012 to 2014.

The University of La Verne's Morgan Auditorium is located at 1950 3rd St, La Verne, CA 91750.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# University of La Verne# La Verne# Higher Education# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

La Verne, CA
27 followers

More from University of La Verne

Los Angeles, CA

University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film Festival

Morgan Sandler shoots for the documentary Bella.Courtesy of Morgan Sandler. University of La Verne Professor of Film and Television Morgan Sandler won a best cinematography award at the Madrid International Film Festival for his contributions to the documentary Bella. The film has since been nominated for awards at dozens of film festivals in the Unites States, Europe, and Latin America.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report

The University of La Verne ranked sixth nationally for social mobility of students and in the top 10 among best private national universities in California, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, released September 12.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in Montana

The University of La Verne's Montana Field Research Station camera.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Bob and Mary Neher Montana Field Research Station has installed a remote-operated camera to help detect wildfires in the Montana wilderness.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates Convocation On Campus for the First Time Since Pandemic

The University of La Verne celebrated Convocation on Wednesday, Aug. 25.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne community gathered in the university's Sports Science and Athletics Pavilion on Wednesday, August 24 to celebrate the start of the academic year with the annual Convocation ceremony. This is the first time in two years this event has been held in-person, and the energy matched the occasion.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In Day

A University of La Verne football player at move-in day 2022.Jeanine Hill. University of La Verne students arrived on campus early with their friends and families on a warm Southern California Saturday, anxious and eager to move into their residence halls and begin the fall semester on campus.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Lead LA Business Journal’s Health Care Leadership Events

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman with students.University of La Verne. University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman will moderate a roundtable discussion on the health care system in the Southern California region on Thursday, August 25.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial Sciences

Professor Juli Minoves-Triquell's induction ceremony.Juli Minoves-Triquell. University of La Verne Associate Professor of Political Science Juli Minoves-Triquell has been inducted into the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences of the Institute of Spain.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. Summit

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman and students.University of La Verne. University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman is one of about 40 higher education leaders who will meet with US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Aug. 11, to discuss national strategies to support college completion, including for students who stopped out during the pandemic.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness Program

The University of La Verne campus in La Verne, California.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has been selected to participate in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program. The initiative will help Latino students at 35 Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the program will train 200,000 Latino students by 2025.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Adds Online Master's Programs in Teaching, Public Administration, and Health Administration

The University of La Verne now offers more than a dozen undergraduate and graduate programs fully online.Stock Photo. The University of La Verne is offering three additional master’s degree programs fully online starting this fall. These include the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Health Administration, and Master of Public Administration.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Announces Opening of College of Health and Community Well-Being

The Master of Science in Physician Assistant Practice is one of 10 programs offered by the college.Jeanine Hill. A new era of healthcare requires new ways of looking at and teaching health. The University of La Verne is rising to meet the challenge.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Avo Kechichian Named CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Times

University of La Verne CFO Avo Kechichian.Jeanine Hill. University of La Verne Chief Financial Officer Avo Kechichian has been named 2022 CFO of the Year for the Education/Non-Profit sector by the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Adventist Health White Memorial Establishes Scholarship Fund to Support University of La Verne Nursing Students

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program.Adobe Stock. Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles, has committed more than $720,000 to the University of La Verne to establish a scholarship fund within the university’s new College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates the Graduation of 2,400 Students During Spring Commencement Ceremonies

A graduate celebrates during the commencement ceremony for the University of La Verne's College of Arts and Sciences.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne class of 2022 took to the stage inside Ortmayer Stadium on the La Verne central campus for commencement ceremonies on May 27 and 28. More than 2,400 graduates celebrated their accomplishments together during four ceremonies across two days.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Cultural Graduation Celebrations Honor Student Accomplishments

Misty Levingston, associate director for multicultural affairs and Black student services, welcomes graduates.Jeanine Hill. More than 160 University of La Verne students from diverse cultures celebrated the completion of their degrees with friends and family on May 20-21 during three cultural graduation ceremonies in the Sports Science & Athletics Pavilion.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's College of Business and Public Management Ranked Highly for Online Programs by UniversityHQ

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.University of La Verne. The college resource website UniversityHQ has ranked the University of La Verne’s College of Business and Public Management among the best in the country for 2022, recognizing the college’s excellence in multiple categories for bachelor’s degree and master’s degree online business education.

Read full story
1 comments
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Student Newspaper Wins Two Society of Professional Journalists Awards

University of La Verne students work on producing the Campus Times student newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Timesstudent newspaper has won two regional 2022 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, including placing in the “Best All-Around” competition, the association announced.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Alumna Gifts $2.3 Million to Support New College of Health and Community Well-Being

Frances and John A. Ware.Photo courtesy of Frances Ware. University of La Verne alumna Frances Ware (née Bever) ’64 and her late husband, John A. “Andy” Ware, have generously gifted more than $2.3 million to support the launch of the university’s transformative College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

Students and Faculty Honored for Exemplifying University of La Verne Values at 2022 Spirit of La Verne Ceremony

University of La Verne student Monica Edaburn, 2022 Spirit of La Verne honoree.Jeanine Hill. On May 3, 2022, the University of La Verne community gathered for the 2022 Spirit of La Verne Recognition Ceremony, which recognizes individuals for exemplifying and furthering the values of the university.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy