University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report

The University of La Verne ranked sixth nationally for social mobility of students and in the top 10 among best private national universities in California, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings , released September 12.

In the Best Value Schools category, the university placed 10th among the best in California and is 101st nationally out of 223 institutions that were ranked. Overall, it ranked 151st among 440 institutions considered to be National Universities, which includes universities such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Stanford.

“The University of La Verne continues to demonstrate how it is truly an institution of distinction in this country,” President Devorah Lieberman said. “We will continue to lead as champions of social mobility for our graduates and provide students with a high-quality education that helps better themselves and their families.”

Top performers on the U.S. News and World Report social mobility ranking were measured by the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell Grants, which means their total family incomes are usually less than $50,000 per year.

In addition to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, the University of La Verne was included in the Washington Monthly 2022 rankings, which featured the school in its Best Bang for the Buck Colleges in the West and National University categories.

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. A federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, the university serves about 6,000 students on the historic La Verne campus, regional campuses, and online.