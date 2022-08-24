University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In Day

A University of La Verne football player at move-in day 2022. Jeanine Hill

University of La Verne students arrived on campus early with their friends and families on a warm Southern California Saturday, anxious and eager to move into their residence halls and begin the fall semester on campus.

Approximately 800 students settled in to their rooms on move-in day, bringing the 2022-23 academic year to an official start. As they arrived on campus in cars packed with their belongings, volunteers from the football team guided them into parking spots and directed them toward their rooms.

“I’m looking forward to events and just really getting connected,” said Aliyah Mosser ’23. She’s used to camaraderie as a volleyball player and looks forward to spending her senior year as an RA alongside friends and new floor mates.

This academic year, the university is welcoming one of its largest and academically strongest freshman classes, along with a third consecutive year of near-record number first year law students.

Students are also returning to find new academic opportunities, such as the College of Health and Community Well-Being, the fifth and newest college to be established at the university.

Students move in to the University of La Verne residence halls. Jeanine Hill

Lannie Thompson ’26 is pursuing a degree in education to teach math. She is a scholar in the Give Something Back program and is a first generation student who was joined by her mother and foster mother during her move into the residence halls.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the friends that I made during orientation,” Thompson said. Her mother, Lonnell George, said she is proud of her daughter and the journey she has taken to lead to this moment.

Some students traveled great distances to arrive on campus. Logan Chun ’26 from Oahu, Hawaii and Tanner VanWhy ’26 from the Bay Area in northern California, were excited to start the academic year away from home. Chun is on the softball team and VanWhy is on the baseball team.

“It’s a special place here,” VanWhy said. “I come from a winning culture, and now I’m looking forward to being a part of the winning culture here.”

Director of Residence Life and Student Conduct Eugene Shang shared his hopes for the new academic year.

“The things we couldn’t do before the pandemic are now starting to come back, like the ability for students to intermingle and meet more people,” Shang said. “I’m looking forward to bringing back the Leo community.”