University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Lead LA Business Journal’s Health Care Leadership Events

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman with students. University of La Verne

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman will moderate a roundtable discussion on the health care system in the Southern California region on Thursday, August 25.

The roundtable is part of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual Health Care Leadership Symposium and Awards, which brings together the region’s most elite industry leaders. In addition to the discussion, the event will honor the leaders and teams who are running healthcare organizations within Los Angeles and making key decisions to help improve communities.

Panelists for the roundtable discussion include John Baackes, chief executive officer of L.A. Health Care Plan; Amar A. Desai, president and CEO of Optum Pacific West; Precious Mayes, president and CEO of Pacifica Hospital of the Valley; Tom Mone, vice president at OneLegacy / OneLegacy Foundation; and Paul Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The event is fully online, open to the public, and free to attend, though advance registration is required .

In addition to moderating the roundtable, Lieberman will present awards for Hospital CEO/President of the Year and Health System Executive of the Year.

Lieberman brings three decades of higher education experience, scholarship, and leadership to the university and is also a passionate advocate for community engagement, well-being, and inclusivity. As president, she led the creation of the university’s College of Health and Community Well-Being, which serves as a hub for high-quality education, research, and innovation in health and the social determinants of health.

The college also provides a pipeline of qualified graduates to support the Southern California region’s growing need for healthcare professionals.