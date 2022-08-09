University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. Summit

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman and students. University of La Verne

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman is one of about 40 higher education leaders who will meet with US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Aug. 11, to discuss national strategies to support college completion, including for students who stopped out during the pandemic.

The discussions will take place at the US Department of Education’s Raise the B.A.R. (Bold + Action + Results) in College Excellence and Equity Summit in Washington, DC.

The one-day summit will include Cardona, senior leaders from the Department of Education, and leaders from institutions of higher education from across the country. Invited guests will have the opportunity to share their experiences in reforming higher education to promote stronger student outcomes.

Lieberman will represent the private, nonprofit higher education sector to ensure the sector’s role in American higher education is understood by policy makers and their staffs.

There are more than 1,700 private, nonprofit colleges and universities, such as the University of La Verne, in the US, enrolling more than 5 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, according to the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. Of students attending a four-year college or university, one in four is enrolled at a private, nonprofit college or institution.

“I’m grateful to Secretary Cardona and the Department of Education for bringing us together for this important conversation,” Lieberman said. “I’m honored to represent the University of La Verne and independent universities across the country to help build and support an equitable national strategy to support the success of all students.”

The summit also will include remarks from both White House and Department of Education leadership. The full agenda can be found here. A livestream of Secretary Cardona’s remarks and moderated conversation will be available here.

Higher Education institution and system leaders participate in the summit include Alamo Colleges District, Amarillo College, Arizona State University, Broward College, Bunker Hill Community College, California Community Colleges, California Community College System, California State University–Dominguez Hills, California State University–Fullerton, California State University–Sacramento, City Colleges of Chicago, City University of New York System, Cuyahoga Community College, Davidson College, Delaware State University, El Paso Community College, Florida International University, Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College, Georgia State University, Holy Family University, Kansas Board of Regents, Lake Area Technical College, Lehman College, Louisiana Board of Regents, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T University, Northern Arizona University, Northern Virginia Community College, Salish Kootenai College, San Jacinto College, Tennessee State University, Trinity Washington University, University of California–Riverside, University of Central Florida, University of Illinois Chicago, University of La Verne, University of Texas–El Paso, Valencia College, Virginia State University, Wellesley University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.