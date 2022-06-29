Los Angeles, CA

University of La Verne's Avo Kechichian Named CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Times

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Vmr0_0gPiCjjn00
University of La Verne CFO Avo Kechichian.Jeanine Hill

University of La Verne Chief Financial Officer Avo Kechichian has been named 2022 CFO of the Year for the Education/Non-Profit sector by the Los Angeles Times.

Kechichian received the award during a ceremony in Beverly Hills on June 21, and will be profiled in a July 24 edition of the Los Angeles TimesC-Suite magazine.

“I’m grateful for this award and humbled by the recognition,” Kechichian said. “There were many other excellent CFOs nominated, and to be selected from among them and represent the University of La Verne in this way brings me great pride.”

The Los Angeles Times CFO of the Year awards recognize CFOs for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months. Nominees are evaluated based on the financial health of their organizations and for exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across California.

Since becoming vice president of finance in 2012, Kechichian has executed financial strategies that have grown the university’s endowment by about 60 percent while also ensuring annual balanced budgets. The university’s credit ratings for outstanding bonds have been upgraded during his tenure, and the university’s accrediting body, the WASC Senior College and University Commission, commended the university for its strong financial discipline.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, which created financial uncertainty for broad sectors of the economy, including higher education, Kechichian led the development of a flexible budget model that allowed the university community to continue to provide a high level of service to students while balancing the need for some reductions in spending.

“The University of La Verne has benefitted tremendously from Avo’s leadership,” said Anthony Revier, incoming chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “He has been stellar at engaging the board, the faculty, the staff, and the administration in transparent financial management. He has also contributed to a culture of shared governance and maintained a strong sense of trust across campus.”

Kechichian is a pillar of the University of La Verne community. An Armenian immigrant from Lebanon, he arrived as a student in 1977 to study at the American Armenian International College (AAIC), which shared its location and accreditation with the University of La Verne. He worked several jobs on campus, including picking up trash and vacuuming the carpet in the library, to help pay tuition.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, he accepted a position in the accounting office at the AAIC. After a year, he transitioned into a role in the payroll office at the University of La Verne.

Over the following decades, he assumed increasing responsibility, serving as supervisor in accounts receivable, assistant controller, and treasurer. He went on to earn his MBA from the university. In 2012, he was named vice president of finance.

Kechichian said his greatest point of pride as CFO is the work of the strong teams he has built. Additionally, he credits his career success to the professors, friends, and colleagues who mentored and supported him during his 40-year journey from student to CFO. That long list includes faculty such Ahmed Ispahani, Rita Thakur, and Jack McElwee; administrators including former Vice President of Finance and Administration Skip Mainiero, former Vice President of Business and Finance Gordon Whitby, past President Steve Morgan, former Executive Vice President Phil Hawkey, and President Devorah Lieberman; and current and former Trustees Jim Long, Bill Hawkins, Reggie Webb, Luis Faura, Frank Lizarraga, and Tony Revier.

“I’m truly grateful to everyone who has helped me to achieve more than I could ever have imagined,” he said.

In addition to his role at University of La Verne, Kechichian is also active in the community as treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Pomona Fairplex Child Development Center, and Armenian scouting, cultural and religious organizations in the region..

“Throughout my more than 40 years of working in higher education, I have never known a chief financial officer who has demonstrated the financial acumen and institutional leadership that I have witnessed in Avo,” University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman said. “He is a role model in his field, and I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# La Verne# University of La Verne# Higher Education# Education# California

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

La Verne, CA
18 followers

More from University of La Verne

Los Angeles, CA

Adventist Health White Memorial Establishes Scholarship Fund to Support University of La Verne Nursing Students

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program.Adobe Stock. Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles, has committed more than $720,000 to the University of La Verne to establish a scholarship fund within the university’s new College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates the Graduation of 2,400 Students During Spring Commencement Ceremonies

A graduate celebrates during the commencement ceremony for the University of La Verne's College of Arts and Sciences.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne class of 2022 took to the stage inside Ortmayer Stadium on the La Verne central campus for commencement ceremonies on May 27 and 28. More than 2,400 graduates celebrated their accomplishments together during four ceremonies across two days.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Cultural Graduation Celebrations Honor Student Accomplishments

Misty Levingston, associate director for multicultural affairs and Black student services, welcomes graduates.Jeanine Hill. More than 160 University of La Verne students from diverse cultures celebrated the completion of their degrees with friends and family on May 20-21 during three cultural graduation ceremonies in the Sports Science & Athletics Pavilion.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne's College of Business and Public Management Ranked Highly for Online Programs by UniversityHQ

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.University of La Verne. The college resource website UniversityHQ has ranked the University of La Verne’s College of Business and Public Management among the best in the country for 2022, recognizing the college’s excellence in multiple categories for bachelor’s degree and master’s degree online business education.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Student Newspaper Wins Two Society of Professional Journalists Awards

University of La Verne students work on producing the Campus Times student newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Timesstudent newspaper has won two regional 2022 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, including placing in the “Best All-Around” competition, the association announced.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Alumna Gifts $2.3 Million to Support New College of Health and Community Well-Being

Frances and John A. Ware.Photo courtesy of Frances Ware. University of La Verne alumna Frances Ware (née Bever) ’64 and her late husband, John A. “Andy” Ware, have generously gifted more than $2.3 million to support the launch of the university’s transformative College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Students and Faculty Honored for Exemplifying University of La Verne Values at 2022 Spirit of La Verne Ceremony

University of La Verne student Monica Edaburn, 2022 Spirit of La Verne honoree.Jeanine Hill. On May 3, 2022, the University of La Verne community gathered for the 2022 Spirit of La Verne Recognition Ceremony, which recognizes individuals for exemplifying and furthering the values of the university.

Read full story
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Agreement Creates Path for Marymount California University Students to Complete Their Degrees at University of La Verne

A University of La Verne transfer student in the Abraham Campus Center.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne and Marymount California University are partnering to help Marymount California students complete their degree programs at the University of La Verne.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Showcases Regional History at the LA County Fair

University of La Verne faculty and students will show their Leopard pride at the 2022 Los Angeles County Fair, which opens on May 5 and runs through Memorial Day weekend. The fair’s theme this year is “Back to our Roots,” which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the fair’s founding in 1922. Several university departments will have exhibits on display aligned with that theme.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Military Friendly Gold Ranking

The University of La Vernes Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.University of La Verne. For the eleventh consecutive year, The Military Friendly Company has recognized the University of La Verne’s long-lasting pledge to support veterans in reaching their educational goals with a “gold” ranking for 2022-23.

Read full story

University of La Verne’s 2022 Scholarship Gala Raises Record Amount for Student Support

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman on stage at the 2022 Scholarship Gala with student Ian Mendoza.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne raised a record $1.1 million for student scholarships—and announced the receipt of more than $2.7 million in additional gifts and pledges—during the 2022 Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 23.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Grant for Hispanic STEM Success

A student studies in the University of La Verne laboratory.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Program grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is in the amount of $999,901 for the first yearly budget period. It is anticipated that the grant will be renewed for a total of five years. This is the second Title III grant that the University of La Verne has received.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives $1M from Fletcher Jones Foundation for Endowed Professorship in Artificial Intelligence

The University of La Verne received $1M to support a professorship in artificial intelligence.Adobe Stock. A $1 million gift from the Fletcher Jones Foundation will make it possible for the University of La Verne to create an endowed professorship in artificial intelligence (AI) and grow its program in a field expected to transform global productivity.

Read full story

University of La Verne’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

A student studies on a laptop computer.Adobe Stock. U.S. News & World Report recognized the University of La Verne’s online programs in three categories in its 2022 rankings.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Student Named Newman Civic Fellow For 2022-2023

Drake Ingram, junior criminology major at the University of La Verne.Tunmise Odufuye. Drake Ingram, a junior criminology major at the University of La Verne, has been named a 2022-20223 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of educational institutions working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Read full story

University of La Verne Ranked 7th Nationally for Social Mobility by US News & World Report

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne is top ranked among private universities in California and seventh among all national universities for social mobility of students, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates Reopening of Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success

Members of VFW Post 12034 attend a ceremony at the University of La Verne's Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne welcomed dignitaries to campus on Thursday, April 14, to celebrate the completion of renovations to the Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Newspaper Receives Crown Award

University of La Verne students work on the Campus Times newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Times student newspaper won a Silver Crown for overall excellence for Newspaper/Online Hybrids from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA), placing the publication among the top 11 college news outlets in the nation for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne’s Audio Program Ranked No. 11 Nationally by Broadcast Education Association

A University of La Verne student works the sound board in the LeoFM broadcast studio.University of La Verne. The Broadcast Education Association (BEA) has ranked the University of La Verne eleventh nationally for best audio programs as part of its 2022 Recognition of Institutional Excellence in Media.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy