Los Angeles, CA

Adventist Health White Memorial Establishes Scholarship Fund to Support University of La Verne Nursing Students

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoLB6_0fzben5F00
The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program.Adobe Stock

Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles, has committed more than $720,000 to the University of La Verne to establish a scholarship fund within the university’s new College of Health and Community Well-Being.

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program, which is now accepting applications for fall 2022 and spring 2023. The scholarship will cover up to $20,000 toward the cost of attendance for 12 to 15 admitted students per year, in addition to other benefits.

“Southern California has a pressing need for more highly-skilled nurses,” said Devorah Lieberman, president of the University of La Verne.“ We are proud to partner with Adventist Health White Memorial to help meet this need, and to provide opportunity for hardworking registered nurses to further their careers and enhance their leadership skills through the University of La Verne’s online degree program.”

The University of La Verne’s College of Health and Community Well-Being will officially open on July 1. The college—the cornerstone of the university’s 2025 Strategic Vision—will be a hub for high-quality education, research, and innovation in health and the social determinants of health. It will also provide a pipeline of qualified graduates to support the Southern California region’s growing need for healthcare professionals.

Programs offered by the college include the online Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN, which provides a path for licensed registered nurses (RNs) to earn their bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The program explores how inequities and social determinants impact health and well-being outcomes at individual, systemic, and community levels. This is a differentiated and marketable skillset that will enable graduates to perform at a more holistic and beneficial level with their patients, employers, and communities.

Adventist Health White Memorial is a 353-bed, nonprofit, faith-based teaching hospital, providing a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency and diagnostic services to communities in and near downtown Los Angeles. As a major teaching hospital, Adventist Health White Memorial also plays an important role in training physicians, nurses and other medical professionals.

"Adventist Health White Memorial is pleased to support the University of La Verne's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program for registered nurses who aspire to advance in their careers,” said John Raffoul, DPA, FACHE, president of Adventist Health White Memorial and University of La Verne trustee. “I have dedicated my career to building strong working relationships with community partners such as the University of La Verne to better serve the needs of the patients we care for. As a university board member, I'm also dedicated to working even more closely with this especially important program. Together, our partnership will bring and inspire dedicated nurses to meet the needs of our community.”

Eligible students for the Adventist White Memorial Scholarship include RNs from Adventist Health White Memorial, the hospital’s parent company Adventist Health, and current RNs within White Memorial’s service area. Applicants to the program will be automatically considered for the scholarship upon admission and submission of proof of employment.

In addition to providing financial support, Adventist Health White Memorial will also allow scholarship recipients to complete the clinical rotation portion of the curriculum at the hospital.

“The University of La Verne and Adventist Health White Memorial share a vision for meeting the health care needs of Southern California,” said Sherri Mylott, vice president of university advancement. “We are extremely grateful for this support and partnership, and delighted by the wonderful outcomes it will bring.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Nursing# Education# Higher Education# University of La verne

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

La Verne, CA
15 followers

More from University of La Verne

Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates the Graduation of 2,400 Students During Spring Commencement Ceremonies

A graduate celebrates during the commencement ceremony for the University of La Verne's College of Arts and Sciences.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne class of 2022 took to the stage inside Ortmayer Stadium on the La Verne central campus for commencement ceremonies on May 27 and 28. More than 2,400 graduates celebrated their accomplishments together during four ceremonies across two days.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Cultural Graduation Celebrations Honor Student Accomplishments

Misty Levingston, associate director for multicultural affairs and Black student services, welcomes graduates.Jeanine Hill. More than 160 University of La Verne students from diverse cultures celebrated the completion of their degrees with friends and family on May 20-21 during three cultural graduation ceremonies in the Sports Science & Athletics Pavilion.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne's College of Business and Public Management Ranked Highly for Online Programs by UniversityHQ

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.University of La Verne. The college resource website UniversityHQ has ranked the University of La Verne’s College of Business and Public Management among the best in the country for 2022, recognizing the college’s excellence in multiple categories for bachelor’s degree and master’s degree online business education.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Student Newspaper Wins Two Society of Professional Journalists Awards

University of La Verne students work on producing the Campus Times student newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Timesstudent newspaper has won two regional 2022 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, including placing in the “Best All-Around” competition, the association announced.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Alumna Gifts $2.3 Million to Support New College of Health and Community Well-Being

Frances and John A. Ware.Photo courtesy of Frances Ware. University of La Verne alumna Frances Ware (née Bever) ’64 and her late husband, John A. “Andy” Ware, have generously gifted more than $2.3 million to support the launch of the university’s transformative College of Health and Community Well-Being.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Students and Faculty Honored for Exemplifying University of La Verne Values at 2022 Spirit of La Verne Ceremony

University of La Verne student Monica Edaburn, 2022 Spirit of La Verne honoree.Jeanine Hill. On May 3, 2022, the University of La Verne community gathered for the 2022 Spirit of La Verne Recognition Ceremony, which recognizes individuals for exemplifying and furthering the values of the university.

Read full story
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Agreement Creates Path for Marymount California University Students to Complete Their Degrees at University of La Verne

A University of La Verne transfer student in the Abraham Campus Center.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne and Marymount California University are partnering to help Marymount California students complete their degree programs at the University of La Verne.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Showcases Regional History at the LA County Fair

University of La Verne faculty and students will show their Leopard pride at the 2022 Los Angeles County Fair, which opens on May 5 and runs through Memorial Day weekend. The fair’s theme this year is “Back to our Roots,” which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the fair’s founding in 1922. Several university departments will have exhibits on display aligned with that theme.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Military Friendly Gold Ranking

The University of La Vernes Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.University of La Verne. For the eleventh consecutive year, The Military Friendly Company has recognized the University of La Verne’s long-lasting pledge to support veterans in reaching their educational goals with a “gold” ranking for 2022-23.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne’s 2022 Scholarship Gala Raises Record Amount for Student Support

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman on stage at the 2022 Scholarship Gala with student Ian Mendoza.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne raised a record $1.1 million for student scholarships—and announced the receipt of more than $2.7 million in additional gifts and pledges—during the 2022 Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 23.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Grant for Hispanic STEM Success

A student studies in the University of La Verne laboratory.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Program grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is in the amount of $999,901 for the first yearly budget period. It is anticipated that the grant will be renewed for a total of five years. This is the second Title III grant that the University of La Verne has received.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives $1M from Fletcher Jones Foundation for Endowed Professorship in Artificial Intelligence

The University of La Verne received $1M to support a professorship in artificial intelligence.Adobe Stock. A $1 million gift from the Fletcher Jones Foundation will make it possible for the University of La Verne to create an endowed professorship in artificial intelligence (AI) and grow its program in a field expected to transform global productivity.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

A student studies on a laptop computer.Adobe Stock. U.S. News & World Report recognized the University of La Verne’s online programs in three categories in its 2022 rankings.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Student Named Newman Civic Fellow For 2022-2023

Drake Ingram, junior criminology major at the University of La Verne.Tunmise Odufuye. Drake Ingram, a junior criminology major at the University of La Verne, has been named a 2022-20223 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of educational institutions working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Ranked 7th Nationally for Social Mobility by US News & World Report

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne is top ranked among private universities in California and seventh among all national universities for social mobility of students, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates Reopening of Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success

Members of VFW Post 12034 attend a ceremony at the University of La Verne's Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne welcomed dignitaries to campus on Thursday, April 14, to celebrate the completion of renovations to the Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Newspaper Receives Crown Award

University of La Verne students work on the Campus Times newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Times student newspaper won a Silver Crown for overall excellence for Newspaper/Online Hybrids from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA), placing the publication among the top 11 college news outlets in the nation for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne’s Audio Program Ranked No. 11 Nationally by Broadcast Education Association

A University of La Verne student works the sound board in the LeoFM broadcast studio.University of La Verne. The Broadcast Education Association (BEA) has ranked the University of La Verne eleventh nationally for best audio programs as part of its 2022 Recognition of Institutional Excellence in Media.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne to Host Neurodiversity Symposium for Educators on April 30

The University of La Verne’s Center for Neurodiversity, Learning, and Wellness will host its 5th Annual Neurodiversity Symposium on SaturdayUniversity of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Center for Neurodiversity, Learning, and Wellness will host its 5th Annual Neurodiversity Symposium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy