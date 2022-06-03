Adventist Health White Memorial Establishes Scholarship Fund to Support University of La Verne Nursing Students

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program. Adobe Stock

Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles, has committed more than $720,000 to the University of La Verne to establish a scholarship fund within the university’s new College of Health and Community Well-Being.

The Adventist Health White Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students in the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN program, which is now accepting applications for fall 2022 and spring 2023. The scholarship will cover up to $20,000 toward the cost of attendance for 12 to 15 admitted students per year, in addition to other benefits.

“Southern California has a pressing need for more highly-skilled nurses,” said Devorah Lieberman, president of the University of La Verne.“ We are proud to partner with Adventist Health White Memorial to help meet this need, and to provide opportunity for hardworking registered nurses to further their careers and enhance their leadership skills through the University of La Verne’s online degree program.”

The University of La Verne’s College of Health and Community Well-Being will officially open on July 1. The college—the cornerstone of the university’s 2025 Strategic Vision—will be a hub for high-quality education, research, and innovation in health and the social determinants of health. It will also provide a pipeline of qualified graduates to support the Southern California region’s growing need for healthcare professionals.

Programs offered by the college include the online Bachelor of Science in Nursing: RN to BSN, which provides a path for licensed registered nurses (RNs) to earn their bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The program explores how inequities and social determinants impact health and well-being outcomes at individual, systemic, and community levels. This is a differentiated and marketable skillset that will enable graduates to perform at a more holistic and beneficial level with their patients, employers, and communities.

Adventist Health White Memorial is a 353-bed, nonprofit, faith-based teaching hospital, providing a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency and diagnostic services to communities in and near downtown Los Angeles. As a major teaching hospital, Adventist Health White Memorial also plays an important role in training physicians, nurses and other medical professionals.

"Adventist Health White Memorial is pleased to support the University of La Verne's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program for registered nurses who aspire to advance in their careers,” said John Raffoul, DPA, FACHE, president of Adventist Health White Memorial and University of La Verne trustee. “I have dedicated my career to building strong working relationships with community partners such as the University of La Verne to better serve the needs of the patients we care for. As a university board member, I'm also dedicated to working even more closely with this especially important program. Together, our partnership will bring and inspire dedicated nurses to meet the needs of our community.”

Eligible students for the Adventist White Memorial Scholarship include RNs from Adventist Health White Memorial, the hospital’s parent company Adventist Health, and current RNs within White Memorial’s service area. Applicants to the program will be automatically considered for the scholarship upon admission and submission of proof of employment.

In addition to providing financial support, Adventist Health White Memorial will also allow scholarship recipients to complete the clinical rotation portion of the curriculum at the hospital.

“The University of La Verne and Adventist Health White Memorial share a vision for meeting the health care needs of Southern California,” said Sherri Mylott, vice president of university advancement. “We are extremely grateful for this support and partnership, and delighted by the wonderful outcomes it will bring.”