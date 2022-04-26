University of La Verne’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

A student studies on a laptop computer. Adobe Stock.

U.S. News & World Report recognized the University of La Verne’s online programs in three categories in its 2022 rankings.

Among California colleges and universities offering online bachelor’s degree programs, the University of La Verne ranked sixth. It also ranked second for undergraduate business programs in the state. The online MBA program ranked eighth among California institutions. More than 1,600 online degree programs across the country were assessed as part of the annual rankings.

U.S. News & World Report rankings draw on both statistical information provided by colleges and universities and a peer reputational survey. Information was collected between August and October 2021.

Ranking scores are based on a weighted grouping of results factored as important to student success. Among these are best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size, retention rates, student indebtedness, technological infrastructure, and support services. Faculty preparedness to teach distance learners is also factored into the final ranking report.

The University of La Verne offers 12 online undergraduate and graduate programs. They are:

Associate of Arts in General Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Child Development

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Criminology

Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Doctor of Business Administration

MBA for Experienced Professionals (MBAX)

Master of Science in Child and Adolescent Development

Master of Science in Leadership and Management