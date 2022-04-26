La Verne, CA

University of La Verne’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpj3G_0fKcXnBs00
A student studies on a laptop computer.Adobe Stock.

U.S. News & World Report recognized the University of La Verne’s online programs in three categories in its 2022 rankings.

Among California colleges and universities offering online bachelor’s degree programs, the University of La Verne ranked sixth. It also ranked second for undergraduate business programs in the state. The online MBA program ranked eighth among California institutions. More than 1,600 online degree programs across the country were assessed as part of the annual rankings.

U.S. News & World Report rankings draw on both statistical information provided by colleges and universities and a peer reputational survey. Information was collected between August and October 2021.

Ranking scores are based on a weighted grouping of results factored as important to student success. Among these are best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size, retention rates, student indebtedness, technological infrastructure, and support services. Faculty preparedness to teach distance learners is also factored into the final ranking report.

The University of La Verne offers 12 online undergraduate and graduate programs. They are:

  • Associate of Arts in General Studies
  • Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration
  • Bachelor of Science in Child Development
  • Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Criminology
  • Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies
  • Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
  • Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management
  • Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
  • Doctor of Business Administration
  • MBA for Experienced Professionals (MBAX)
  • Master of Science in Child and Adolescent Development
  • Master of Science in Leadership and Management

Learn more about the University of La Verne’s online programs at laverne.edu/online.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# La Verne# University of La Verne# College# Higher Education

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

La Verne, CA
8 followers

More from University of La Verne

Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne’s 2022 Scholarship Gala Raises Record Amount for Student Support

University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman on stage at the 2022 Scholarship Gala with student Ian Mendoza.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne raised a record $1.1 million for student scholarships—and announced the receipt of more than $2.7 million in additional gifts and pledges—during the 2022 Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 23.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Grant for Hispanic STEM Success

A student studies in the University of La Verne laboratory.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Program grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is in the amount of $999,901 for the first yearly budget period. It is anticipated that the grant will be renewed for a total of five years. This is the second Title III grant that the University of La Verne has received.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives $1M from Fletcher Jones Foundation for Endowed Professorship in Artificial Intelligence

The University of La Verne received $1M to support a professorship in artificial intelligence.Adobe Stock. A $1 million gift from the Fletcher Jones Foundation will make it possible for the University of La Verne to create an endowed professorship in artificial intelligence (AI) and grow its program in a field expected to transform global productivity.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Student Named Newman Civic Fellow For 2022-2023

Drake Ingram, junior criminology major at the University of La Verne.Tunmise Odufuye. Drake Ingram, a junior criminology major at the University of La Verne, has been named a 2022-20223 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of educational institutions working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Ranked 7th Nationally for Social Mobility by US News & World Report

A banner on the campus of the University of La Verne.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne is top ranked among private universities in California and seventh among all national universities for social mobility of students, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Celebrates Reopening of Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success

Members of VFW Post 12034 attend a ceremony at the University of La Verne's Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.Nancy Newman. The University of La Verne welcomed dignitaries to campus on Thursday, April 14, to celebrate the completion of renovations to the Sara and Michael Abraham Center for Veteran Student Success.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne's Campus Times Newspaper Receives Crown Award

University of La Verne students work on the Campus Times newspaper.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Campus Times student newspaper won a Silver Crown for overall excellence for Newspaper/Online Hybrids from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA), placing the publication among the top 11 college news outlets in the nation for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne’s Audio Program Ranked No. 11 Nationally by Broadcast Education Association

A University of La Verne student works the sound board in the LeoFM broadcast studio.University of La Verne. The Broadcast Education Association (BEA) has ranked the University of La Verne eleventh nationally for best audio programs as part of its 2022 Recognition of Institutional Excellence in Media.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne to Host Neurodiversity Symposium for Educators on April 30

The University of La Verne’s Center for Neurodiversity, Learning, and Wellness will host its 5th Annual Neurodiversity Symposium on SaturdayUniversity of La Verne. The University of La Verne’s Center for Neurodiversity, Learning, and Wellness will host its 5th Annual Neurodiversity Symposium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Read full story
La Verne, CA

University of La Verne Announces 2022 Commencement Speakers

From left: Randall Lewis, Deborah A. Santiago, Ricardo Echeverria, and Richard Martinez.Courtesy Photos. The University of La Verne has announced its keynote speakers for spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Opens State-of-the-Art Film and Television Studio

University of La Verne Associate Professor Morgan Sandler and his students in the new Nathan Chow Film and Television Studio.Jeanine Hill. The University of La Verne has opened a new film and television studio that will allow students in the Digital Media program to get hands-on experience with state-of-the-art film industry equipment.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne to Offer Bachelor's Degree Program for Registered Nurses

The University of La Verne announced today it is now accepting applications for a new bachelor of science in nursing program for registered nurses (RNs) who are ready to further their careers and enhance their leadership skills with a bachelor’s degree. The first cohort of students will begin fall 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

University of La Verne Receives Historical Ukrainian-American Jewish Sculptures for Conservation and Study

An unfired clay sculpture created by Henry Halpern.University of La Verne. The University of La Verne has received a donation of 14 historical folk-art sculptures from the Malgert Halpern and Irving Cohen family that depict Jewish life and culture in pre-World War II Ukraine and the United States.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy