University of La Verne’s Online Programs Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report recognized the University of La Verne’s online programs in three categories in its 2022 rankings.
Among California colleges and universities offering online bachelor’s degree programs, the University of La Verne ranked sixth. It also ranked second for undergraduate business programs in the state. The online MBA program ranked eighth among California institutions. More than 1,600 online degree programs across the country were assessed as part of the annual rankings.
U.S. News & World Report rankings draw on both statistical information provided by colleges and universities and a peer reputational survey. Information was collected between August and October 2021.
Ranking scores are based on a weighted grouping of results factored as important to student success. Among these are best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size, retention rates, student indebtedness, technological infrastructure, and support services. Faculty preparedness to teach distance learners is also factored into the final ranking report.
The University of La Verne offers 12 online undergraduate and graduate programs. They are:
- Associate of Arts in General Studies
- Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Child Development
- Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Criminology
- Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies
- Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management
- Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
- Doctor of Business Administration
- MBA for Experienced Professionals (MBAX)
- Master of Science in Child and Adolescent Development
- Master of Science in Leadership and Management
Learn more about the University of La Verne’s online programs at laverne.edu/online.
