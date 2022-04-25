University of La Verne Student Named Newman Civic Fellow For 2022-2023

University of La Verne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5jy3_0fJUSwZ900
Drake Ingram, junior criminology major at the University of La Verne.Tunmise Odufuye

Drake Ingram, a junior criminology major at the University of La Verne, has been named a 2022-20223 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of educational institutions working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Ingram joins 172 other student civic leaders from 38 states, Washington, DC, and Mexico, who make up the organization’s Newman Civic Fellow for this year.

Ingram, an engaged student leader, focuses on the advocacy of Black students through the elevation of Black culture and empowerment on campus. He currently serves as president of Brothers Forum, an organization that supports Black men at the University of La Verne. He is also a member of the university’s Black Student Union, a campus club geared toward facilitating Black excellence.

The fellowship is named for one of Campus Compact’s founders, the late Frank Newman, an advocate for civic engagement in higher education. Honoring Newman’s leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors are encouraged to nominate one student who exemplifies outstanding leadership qualities and a passion for improving community life.

Julissa Espinoza, director for the university's Office of Civic and Community Engagement, praised Ingram’s commitment to advocacy at the university.

“Drake is a great Newman Civic Fellow choice due to his relentless advocacy for Black students on campus, similar to Frank Newman, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education,” she said.

Ingram believes that positive change within a university community comes through minimizing conflict, increasing diversity in mindset and population, and increasing cohesiveness or sense of family and trust.”

“We can achieve this by promoting academic and personal conversations in group settings,” he said. “If we encourage more forms of appropriate expression and invite more ethnic groups while treating everyone equitably, we’ll achiever better results in building a stronger community faster.”

As a Newman Civic Fellow, Ingram can participate in training and networking opportunities, including the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over two days. Ingram will also have the chance to apply for exclusive scholarships and post-graduate opportunities.

A commitment to civic and community engagement is one of the University of La Verne’s four core values. Resources in support of this value include a dedicated Office of Civic and Community Engagement and offices and programs provided through the Ludwick Center for Spirituality, Cultural Understanding, and Community Engagement.

Founded in 1891, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity.

