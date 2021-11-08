Kamala Harris goes to France to talk about Libya.

Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.

Libya is a war-torn country from which a good amount of European refugees come. If the peace conference succeeds in providing democracy to Libya it will significantly decrease the number of people migrating to Libya. Vice President Harris has come under attack recently because of her poor handling of the Border crises here in the US so many aren't sure her efforts will fix the problem in Libya. Her trip to France will also include a meeting with Macron to discuss the United States' diplomacy with France. Australia bailed on a submarine contract with France worth $66 billion, choosing instead to work with the United States and the United Kingdom, because of this France's diplomacy with the United States isn't as good as it once was.

