How people see the second amendment

By Jason Robbins

An interesting argument is the one about the meaning of the second amendment. Left-wingers and Moderates are saying that some guns shouldn't be legally owned by the public. However, the right-wingers are saying that there shouldn't be any restrictions on guns. Let's start with the Right-wing argument. The first reason they believe the second amendment should include all guns is that it was a known concept at the time that technology gets more advanced with the passage of time. And the second reason is that they believe the second amendment exists so the people have equal weapons to the government. They believe It was created so the government wouldn't become tyrannical. Essentially they believe the second amendment includes newer guns because the purpose is to keep power equal between the people and the government.

The other argument is the left-wing/moderate argument. They believe that the second amendment shouldn't include all guns because it's dangerous for people to own advanced guns. They also believe that a lack of restrictions on guns would lead to an increase in gun violence. Some more extreme groups support a full outlaw on guns so they can protect society. "In a country as great as ours, no child should be afraid to go to school or walk around their neighborhood. No spouse should be afraid to come home at night. No American should be afraid to go to work or their place of worship. And no human being should be afraid to go to a shopping mall or baseball field, nightclub or movie theater, concert or college campus" (democrat.org).