How people see the second amendment

United Patriot

By Jason Robbins

An interesting argument is the one about the meaning of the second amendment. Left-wingers and Moderates are saying that some guns shouldn't be legally owned by the public. However, the right-wingers are saying that there shouldn't be any restrictions on guns. Let's start with the Right-wing argument. The first reason they believe the second amendment should include all guns is that it was a known concept at the time that technology gets more advanced with the passage of time. And the second reason is that they believe the second amendment exists so the people have equal weapons to the government. They believe It was created so the government wouldn't become tyrannical. Essentially they believe the second amendment includes newer guns because the purpose is to keep power equal between the people and the government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uhWn_0cifFaon00
Los Angeles Times

The other argument is the left-wing/moderate argument. They believe that the second amendment shouldn't include all guns because it's dangerous for people to own advanced guns. They also believe that a lack of restrictions on guns would lead to an increase in gun violence. Some more extreme groups support a full outlaw on guns so they can protect society. "In a country as great as ours, no child should be afraid to go to school or walk around their neighborhood. No spouse should be afraid to come home at night. No American should be afraid to go to work or their place of worship. And no human being should be afraid to go to a shopping mall or baseball field, nightclub or movie theater, concert or college campus" (democrat.org).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

United Patriot News is dedicated to giving you the truth on what is happening inside our glorious nation. 🇺🇸

3 followers

More from United Patriot

The Truth Behind the Confederate Flag

The confederate flag is a topic of much debate between the right-wingers and the left-wingers. However, It would be nice to clear up some confusion relating to this "symbol of hatred". To begin, the flag we know as the confederate flag was used as a battle flag of the Confederacy. The actual flag of the confederacy looked very different and changed twice before the end of the regime.

Read full story

Kamala Harris goes to France to talk about Libya.

Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy