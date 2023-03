UTRNWLA High School Report - Week 2

Providence Knights Make Historic Playoff Run

The Providence Knight has reached new heights with their boys’ basketball program. The unique MAIS playoff structure features three different different tournament formats. A team will start with the regional tournament which is either the North or South tournament. The top four teams will advance to the Class tournament. The Class Tournament is a combination of all eight teams that qualified via the North Regional Tournament and South Regional Tournament. The Class champion, runner-up, and third-place advance to the Overall Tournament. The Overall tournament is a single elimination tournament of all teams that qualified from all six classes.