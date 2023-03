UTRNWLA High School Baseball Report - Week 2

Zwolle Claims Division V Non Select Title and Marsh Madness Wrap Up

North Louisiana sent five teams to Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles to various Division III through Division V semifinals in the Ochsner Marsh Madness Boy’s Basketball Championships. Four of those five reached the championship. Only reason five couldn’t have made it was that Zwolle and Gibsland-Coleman faced each other in the Division V semifinal which turned into a controversial classic. Winnfield, Calvary Baptist, Lincoln Prep, and Zwolle advanced to the state championship. The Zwolle Hawks were the only team to bring back a state championship to Northwest Louisiana as they captured the Division V Non Select State Title.