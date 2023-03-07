Northwest Louisiana Powerlifters Qualify For State Championships

Photo by stock

The boys’ regional powerlifting meets were held across the state on Saturday, February 25. Powerlifters across the state are making their attempt to grab one of ten spots in each weight class to qualify for the Ochsner Powerlifting Championships at the CajunDome in Lafayette on March 22 and 23. The North Regional and the Central region featured lifters from the Northwest Louisiana area. The North regional was held in Shreveport at Calvary Baptist. The Central regional was held in Colfax at Grant HIgh School.

North Regional Meet

West Monroe took the regional title with 41 points. Ouachita was edged out by just 1 point at 41 point as runner-up

Cedar Creek finished third in Shreveport with 26 points. Although they finished third at regionals, they will be in a hotly contested battle with Ascension Catholic for the Division V state championship. The Cougars placed four on the podium. Lawson Lillo won the 148 weight class lifting 1310 lbs which included a 480 squat, 370 bench, and 460 deadlift. The junior finished first overall for Division V and is currently projected to win the state championship. Lawson also can boast the top bench performance among Division V competitors. Quincy Lewis finished second in the 198 class lifting 1455 lbs. (535-S, 345-B, 575-D). Lewis also finished top overall in Division V and the nearest competitor was Riley Benoit from Gueydan who lifted 1285. Lewis had the top deadlift and total weight lifted among Division V competitors in the state. Lane Thomas finished third at regional but also was the top Division V lifter in the 181 class with 1335 lbs (530-S, 320-B, 485-D). Owen Robinson also grabbed third at regionals in the 165 class lifting 1210 lbs (465-S, 240-B-505-D). Landon Amidon qualified for the state championship and looks to have had the top Division V lift in the 220 class. The 220 Division V will be tightly competitive at the state championships. Blake Wade also qualified and finished third overall in Division V in the 123 weight class. Other qualifiers for the Cougars are Parker Newman (148). Austin Webb (165), Brett Johnson (198), and Nicholas Thompson (220).

The Calvary Cavaliers had three lifters medal at their home gym. The Cavaliers finished in second overall in Division IV qualifying scores. The state runner-up could be strongly contested by Pope John Paul II, Winnfield, Episcopal, Northlake Christian,and Rosepine. Jordan Byrd finished second in the regional meet lifting 1460 lbs (605-S, 350-B, 505-D). Byrd had the top squat and total weight lifted among the Division IV competitors in the state. Byrd is also the leading Division IV lifter by 150 lbs. Dalton Creech finished second in the regional meet lifting 850 lbs (325-S, 175-B, 350-D). Creech currently has second in Division IV 123 weight class. Freshman Evan Curry kept the bronze in Shreveport with 775 lb lift (295-S, 165-B, 315-D). Calvary qualified six other lifters for the state championships. Michael Legler qualified for state and finished second overall in Division IV in the 181 class. Other qualifiers for the Cava;ers are Cade Lazarus (114), Sam Davis (132), Brandon Stephens (148), Cynsere Richard (198), and Hunter Davis (242).

Mansfield Wolverines will be sending three lifters to the Cajun Dome. Terrence Pegues Jr posted the top weight in the 275 weight class in Division IV. Jaden Ross will be contending with to reach the top three in the 148 weight class and posted the third highest in the Division IV 148 class. Mikel London qualified in the SHW division.

Lakeside Warriors will be sending two to the state championships. Connor Wood qualified in the 198 weight class. Modric Franklin will be competing in the 242 weight class.

Red River Bulldogs’ Trenton Grigg (220) and Andre Cole (SHW) will be heading to Lafayette later this month.

Senior Sebastian Guin will be representing Quitman in the state championship in the 242 weight class.

Ringgold will send Jy’Shawn Marshall to compete in the 242 weight class.

Central Regional Meet

Pineville took the Central Region team title with 50 points. Natchitoches-Central finished in second with 43 points.

Many Tigers will be highly favored to bring the Division IV title back to Sabine Parish. Many had six lifters medal in the regional competition, the most medals than any other school in Northwest Louisiana. Dutch Kor took top honors in the 198 class lifting 1325 lbs (505-S, 275-B, 545-D). Kor posted the top weight overall in the Division IV 198 class. The top five in the 198 class are all within a 100 lbs of each other. Demario Woods took the title in the 114 weight class with 860 lbs (315-S, 165-B, 380-D). Woods also finished as the top weight overall in Division IV. His biggest competition might come from within the Tiger camp. Jeremiah Williams finished third in the regional competition with 790 lbs (300-S, 150-B, 340-D) in the 114 class, but he is currently No. 2 in the Division IV overall so the Tigers could pull the 1-2 punch at state. Chase Higgingbotham finished second in the regional meet with 880 lbs (335-S, 195-B, 350-D). Higginbotham will be in a battle with Calvary’s Dalton Creech for the state title. Higginbother finished first overall in Division IV 123 class. Colton Boswell grabbed silver for the Tigers in the 220 weight class with 1310 lbs (460-S, 265-B, 585-D). Boswell posted the top deadlift among all Division IV competitors. Boswell is also second in Division IV. Adam Miller finished third at Calvary with 1250 lbs (520-S, 285-B, 485-D) in the SHW class. Miller is also third in Division IV. Other qualifiers for Many: Kentavious Maxie (148), Joseph Yount (165), Noah Mitchell (165), Bryan Webb (181), Hunter Goodman (181).

Winnfield sent three lifters to the podium two weekends ago and finished fifth overall in Shreveport. The Tigers could be in the mix to bring some hardware back to Winn Parish. Alex Adams brought home the gold in the 181 weight class lifting 1430 lbs (500-S, 365-B, 565-D). Adams is heavily favored to claim a state championship as he finished overall top lifter in the 181 class in Division IV. Adams claimed the top bench among Division IV competitors in the state. Adams leads his nearest competitor by 295 lbs. Jaylen Givens took second place in the Central Regional meet lifting 1180 lbs (420-S, 270-B, 490-D). Givens currently is third overall in his weight class in Division IV. Kaleb Womack snagged a third place in the 275 weight class lifting 1330 lbs (500-S, 325-B, 505-D). Womack is sitting in second place overall in the Division IV competition. Other qualifiers are Clayton Chandler (198), Samuel Jones (198), Jake Norsworthy (220), Jacob Brouillette (242)

St. Mary’s Kolton Norsworthy finished second in the 242 weight class lifting 1345 lbs (505-S, 310-B, 530-D). Norsworthy was the top lifter in the state in Division IV in his weight class. He leads the class by 60 lbs. Other qualifiers for state from St. Mary’s are: Caleb White (148), Chance Rushing (165), Dalton Waters (165), Drake Griffen (220), Mason Mathis (220), Jordan Conant (SHW)

Lakeview Gators will be represented in the state championships by sophomore Eleya Saba who qualified in the SHW class.