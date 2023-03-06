Five Local Boys Basketball Squads Heading To Marsh Madness

Photo by LHSAA

It’s the boys’ turn to show out in Lake Charles at McNeese State for Marsh Madness which will begin on Monday, March 6. Five Northwest Louisiana boys teams will be competing in Division III through Division V, Select and Nonselect.

Winnfield Tigers navigated to Marsh Madness with a road win over Richwood. The two stayed close to a 12-12 tie after the first quarter. Richwood has an explosive second quarter and jumped out to a 36-26 halftime lead. Winnfield’s Jaylon Jackson broke free for 8 points in the third quarter. Winnfield had closed the gap to 53-50 after three quarters. De’cavion Duncan scored 8 as Keith Hamilton added 10 in the massive 27 point fourth quarter. Winnfield advanced to Lake Charles. Keithan Hamilton led the Tigers with 18 points, De’cavion Duncan and Jaylon Jackson each bucketed 17.

Calvary will head to Marsh Madness for the fourth consecutive year with the 56-54 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. Rondae Hill led the Cavaliers with 20 points and 6 assists. KJ Kennon nailed the game winner with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Malaki Thomas compiled a double-double with 15 rebounds and 11 points

Lincoln Prep Panthers make a return to Marsh Madness for a back-to-back trip with a 70-58 win over Southern Lab. The Kittens were determined to not allow the Panthers a return trip to Lake Charles. Southern Lab nailed three 3-pointers in the first to give the 22-12 lead in the first quarter. Braylyn Mayfield’s nine points kept the Panthers within reach. Amarjae Young popped two 3-pointers and another field goal to score 8 points. Kobe Mack added another 7 as Lincoln Prep tied Southern Lab tied at 35. Mayfield added another eight as the two headed into the final quarter tied at 47. Kobe Mack find the opportunities to be open and added 10 in the fourth quarter to push the Lincoln Prep Panthers to another Marsh Madness. Braylyn Mayfield netted 26. Kobe Mack scored 22. Amarjae Young pocketed 12 points.

Perennial powerhouse and last years state runner-up Zwolle passed Choudrant to make it to Marsh Madness with the 56-48 win. A light 9-4 first quarter allowed Choudrant to stay close. Howard Ethridge gave the Hawks 6 points to help give the Hawks the 25-16 halftime lead. Kenneth Montgomery’s three and nine points expanded the Hawks lead to 41-27. Mike Jones tried to bring thr Aggie back with his 10 points in the fourth. Ethridge made sure the Hawks were heading to Lake Charles. For Zwolle, Kenneth Montgomey was lead scorer for 17 points. Howard Ethridge scored 16. Alec Williams added 15 points. For the Aggies, Mike Brown scored 17 points.

The Gibsland-Coleman Bulldogs returned to

Marsh Madness to get another shot at taking a state championship back to Bienville Parish. The Bulldogs took on Lacassine Terrance James opened up strongly in the quarterfinal with 11 points in the first quarter. Gibsland-Coleman led 23-15. James continued to dominate adding another six points and the Bulldogs took a 38-27 halftime lead. Rictavious Harris two 3-pointers kept the pedal on the accelerator for the Bulldogs. GCHS led 57-43 after three quarters. Lacassine would not go quietly as they bombarded the Bulldogs with five 3-pointers and close in. Gibsland-Coleman held off the surge to return to Marsh Madness. Terrance James led the Bulldogs with 23. Demarquis Durham scored 15. Rictavious Harris netted 13. Josh Adams added 12.

Division III Nonselect

Winnfield 77 , Richwood 63

Division III Select

Calvary 56, St Thomas Aquinas 54

Division IV Nonselect

Franklin 59, Lakeview 46

Division IV Select

Northwood-Lena 54, St. Mary’s 41

Lincoln Prep 70, Southern Lab 58

Division V Nonselect

Zwolle 56, Choudrant 48

Gibsland-Coleman 75, Lacassine 71

Fairview 91, Doyline 77

Top Performance

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 33, Fairview

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 26, Southern Lab

Terrance James, Gibsland-Coleman, 23, Lacassine

Kobe Mack, Lincoln Prep, 22, Southern Lab

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 20, St. Thomas Aquinas

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield, 18, Richwood

Mike Jones, Choudrant, 17, Zwolle

Jaylon Jackson, Winnfield, 17, Richwood

De’cavian Duncan, Winnfield, 17, Richwood

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle, 17, Choudrant

Broox Swain, Doyline 16, Fairview

Alec Williams, Zwolle, 16, Choudrant

Demarcus Durham, Gibsland-Coleman, 15, Lacassine

Jamarcus Reliford, Lakeview, 15, Franklin

Howard Etheridge. Zwolle, 15, Choudrant

Marsh Madness Semifinals

Division III Nonselect

No. 3 Winnfield (25-4) v. No. 2 French Settlement (29-4)

Division III Select

No. 3 Calvary Baptist (24-5) v No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia (20-9)

Division IV Select

No. 2 Lincoln Prep (23-4) v. No. 3 Crescent City (22-4)

Division V Nonselect

No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman (23-7) v No. 1 Zwolle (32-2)