Lakeview Lady Gators Fall In Nonselect Division IV State Championship

Under The Radar NWLA

The Lakeview Lady Gators came up short 53-48 in the state championship on Friday afternoon at Marsh Madness at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.   This was the Lady Gators’ first trip to the state title game since 2005.  They fell victim to Cinderella No. 9 Oakdale Lady Warriors who had knocked out No. 1 White Castle, No. No. 4 Arcadia, and No. 8 Lake Arthur.  

Oakdale (18-12) contained star Gator Timberlyn Washington who normally averages 23 points a game to only two points in the first quarter. The Lady Gators struggled at the charity stripe shooting 1 of 9 in the first quarter.   Akela Hobson and Emani Young each had five in the first quarter.  Lakeview’s Sa’Niyah Marshall led the first quarter with three points.  The Lady Warriors led 14-7 at the end of one quarter.  

Oakdale continued to contain the Lady Gators only scoring two field goals in the second.  Trinity Browder scored those two field goals and added a free throw to be the top scorer in the second quarter with 4 points.  Lakeview had only attempted 11 shots in the first half.  Oakdale was not as accurate in the second quarter but doubled up Lakeview once again at 14-7 to take the 28-14 lead at halftime.  Trinity Browder led the Lady Gators with 6 points at halftime.  Emani Young led Oakdale with 11 points in the first half. 

Timberlyn Washington may have been quieted in the first half with only two points.  She wasn't going to allow it to happen in the second half.  Washington was driving the lane  every possession and drawing the foul.  Washington went 7 for 7 from the free throw and scored 9 points in the third quarter. Oakdale kept the pace but Lakeview had the 19-16 advance.  Oakdale carried a 43-33 lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Gators slowly chipped away at the Oakdale.  With 1:35 left, Lakeview had cut the lead to three points.  An open Lady Warrior at the goal was fouled and Lakeview was given an international foul which was turned into four more points for the Lady Warriors. Lakeview scrapped to close again.  Another intentional foul was called and stall ball gave Oakdale their first state title. 

Timberlyn Washington led the Lady Gators with 19 point scoring 17 in the second half.  Sa’Niyah Marshall.  

The Lakeview Lady Gators finished their season at 34-4.  

