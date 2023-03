2023 Softball Season Starts Week 1 and 2 Report

Photo by stock

The 2023 softball season has started and it is on a fast track to Sulphur. Local teams have already played tournaments in Logansport, Sam Houston (Lake Charles), Sterlington, Stonewall (North Desoto), Alexandria (Holy Savior Menard), and Leesville.

The first report of the year is a combined first and second week with achievements of each week. We’ll keep the tradition of the Hot 9 and Top 3 Pitching Rotation but with a twist. Too many good performance to just have 9. We will have a Top Hot 9 and a Next Hot 9. Also, instead of just having a Top 3 Rotation and now there is a Next 3. DOUBLE THE AMOUNT of recognized players.

Some players are already having a stellar season. Calvary’s Kynzee Anderson has already accumulates 95 strikeouts in the first two weeks of the season. Logansport’s Ainsley Morvan piled on 16 RBI in her first week of softball. Simsboro Carlie Wheeler not only had the hot bat but was fire on the mound. Wheeler was 7 for 7 for the second week with three triples and 9 RBI. She also struck out 21.

Next week will be a one weeker. Come back for more in depth softball coverage.

Week 1 Softball

Tuesday, February 14

Choudrant 20, Dodson 1

Florien 10, Hicks 0

Pineville 6, Calvary 5

Many 10, St.Mary’s 5

Logansport 11, Joquin, TX 1

Wednesday, February 15

Loyola 11, Doyline 5

Red River 26, Southwood 11

Logansport 13, Lakeside 6

Thursday, February 16

Summerfield 17, Lakeside 6

Choudrant 14, Doyline 0

Stanley 4, Captain Shreve 3

Friday, February 17

Choudrant 11, Ruston 0

Converse 23, Leesville 3

Calvary 8, Barbe 0

St. Mary’s 17, Loyola 0

Parkway 15, North Caddo 0

Florien 6, Rosepine 5

Zwolle 11, Byrd 2 (Logansport)

Logansport 18, Byrd 0 (Logansport)

Lakeside 12, Southwood 0 (Logansport)

Saturday, February 18

Castor 15, Ringgold 0

Florien 5, LaSalle 4 (Holy Savior Menard)

Holy Savior Menard 13, Florien 2 (Holy Savior Menard)

Stanley 20, Lakeside 5 (Logansport)

Stanley 21, North Webster 4 (Logansport)

Zwolle 16, Southwood 0 (Logansport0

North Webster 19, Zwolle 9 (Logansport)

Sam Houston 5, Calvary 2 (Sam Houston)

John Curtis 6, Calvary 3 (Sam Houston)

Logansport 18, Lakeside 8 (Logansport)

Logansport 16, Southwood 0 (Logansport)

Hot 9 Performances - Week 1

Ainsley Morvan, Logansport - 12 for 16, 2B (6), 3B (2), HR (3), 16 RBI

Landry Atkins, Logansport - 10 for 15, 2B (5), 3B, 8 RBI

Mackenzie McCoy, Lakeside - 8 for 16, 2B (2), 3B(2), HR (3), 3 RBI

Addison Worley, Choudrant - 7 for 9, 2B(2), 9 RBI

Grace Wren, St. Mary’s - 5 for 6, 2B (2), HR, 5 RBI

McKenna Chreene, Lakeside - 8 for 15, 2B (3), HR, 5 RBI

McKynzie Smith, Logansport - 7 for 12, 2B (4), 3B, 8 RBI

Ramsey Walker, Calvary - 8 for 13, 2B (3), 3B (2), 2 RBI

Riley Palmer, Stanley - 8 for 11, 2B (3), 4 RBI

Top 3 Pitching Rotation - Week 1

Addison Worley, Choudrant - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K, 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP

L. Carter, Zwolle - 7 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11K, 1.00 ERA, 0.29 WHIP

Avery Creech, Logansport - 10.⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 21K, 0.66 ERA, 0.56 WHIP

Next Hot 9 Performances - Week 1

Colby Rolfe, Logansport - 7 for 15, 2B (2), 3B, 6 RBI

E McKenzie, Summerfield - 4 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

T Faust, Zwolle, 4 for 10, 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI

Emmalee Atkins, Logansport, 8 for 15, 2B (4), 2 RBI

Hallie Sutton, Lakeside, 7 for 15, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI

Presley Walker, Loyola, 3 for 4, HR, 2 RBI

Sara McDaniel, Florien, 6 for 14, HR, 2 RBI

Bryn Danzy, Red River, 4 for 4, 2B(2)

Next 3 Pitching Rotation - Week 1

Holly Bennett, Choudrant - 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K, 0.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP

Sara McDaniel, Florien - 20 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 18 K, 1.75 ERA, 0.95 WHIP

Kynzee Anderson, Calvary - 26 ⅔ IP, 22 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 13 BB, 44 K, 2.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP

Week 2 Softball

Monday, February 20

Converse 15, Northwood-Lena 0

Montgomery 11, Converse 6

Airline 11, Stanley 1

Lakeside 16, Weston 0

West Ouachita 4, Calvary 3

Loyola 24, North Webster 14

Northwood-SHV 15, Red River 0 (Game 1)

Northwood-SHV 15, Red River 0 (Game 2)

Logansport 7, Evangel 5

Tuesday, February 21

Summerfield 17, Arcadia 0

Choudrant 18, Castor 0

Doyline 18, Plain Dealing 0

Quitman 14, Glenbrook 2

Simsboro 4, Ringgold 0

Stanley 13, Lakeside 2

D’Arbonne Woods 22, Weston 0

Parkway 6, Loyola 5

Many 11, Anacoco 0

LaSalle 8, Winnfield 5

St. Mary’s 17, Byrd 2

Wednesday, February 22

Simsboro 19, Delhi Charter 2

Thursday, February 23

Calvin 15, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

Zwolle 15, Pleasant Hill 0 (Game 1)

Zwolle 17, Pleasant Hill 0 (Game 2)

Minden 21, Saline 1 (Game 1)

Minden 21, Saline 1 (Game 2)

Negreet 15, Singer 5

Lakeside 21, Castor 9

Choudrant 12, Weston 2

Converse 10, Pickering 0

North Webster 21, Doyline 7

D’Arbonne Woods 15, Quitman 11

Stanley 12, St. Mary’s 11

Mansfield 23, Plain Dealing 13

Captain Shreve 15, North Caddo 0

Winnfield 6, Montgomery 3

Friday, February 24

Converse 20, Leesville 1 (Leesville)

Weston 11, Downsville 7 (Sterlington)

Franklin Parish 10, Quitman 6 (Sterlington)

Simsboro 8, Plain Dealing 0

Calvary 4, Archbishop Hannan 0 (Sterlington)

Cedar Creek 7, Many 2 (North Desoto)

Winnfield 13, Ouachita Christian 7 (Sterlington)

Mangham 11, Glenbrook 10 (Sterlington)

Saturday, February 25

Neville 12, Calvin 2 (Sterlington)

Glenbrook 6, Calvin 1 (Sterlington)

Beekman Charter 11, Glenbrook 10 (Sterlington)

Negreet 19, Pleasant Hill 4 (Game 1)

Negreet 15, Pleasant Hill 0 (Game 2)

Converse 14, Anacoco 3 (Leesville)

Florien 15, Hornbeck 0 (Leesville)

South Beauregard 11, Florien 6 (Leesville)

Caldwell Parish 9, Quitman 2 (Sterlington)

Calvary 17, Quitman 5 (Sterlington)

Calvary 3, Franklin Parish 0 (Sterlington)

Evangel 13, Weston 1 (Sterlington)

Mangham 15, Weston 4 (Sterlington)

Benton 9, Many 5 (North Desoto)

Opelousas Catholic 10, Many 9 (North Desoto)

Grant 12, Winnfield 7 (Sterlington)

Cedar Creek 10, Logansport 2 (North Desoto)

Cedar Creek 17, Opelousas Catholic 6 (North Desoto)

Hot 9 Performances - Week 2

K Glover, Negreet - 8 for 9, 2B, 3B (2), HR (2), 10 RBI

Carlie Wheeler, Simsboro - 7 for 7, 2B. 3B (3), 9 RBI

Maggie Guyotte, Quitman - 13 for 20, 2B (2), HR, 10 RBI

Rayni Rivers, Converse - 10 for 19, 2B (2), 3B (2), 9 RBI

Lilian Soto, Cedar Creek - 6 for 11, 2B (2), 3B, HR (2), 7 RBI

Georgia French, Many - 9 for 14, 2B (3), HR (2), 7 RBI

Chloe James, Winnfield - 14 for 17, 2B (4), 2 RBI

Sara Kate Booker, Many - 10 for 18, 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI

Tavia Leaden, Calvary - 7 for 17, 2B, HR (2), 8 RBI

Top 3 Rotation - Week 2

Abby Friday, Converse - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1.17 ERA, 0.67 WHIP

Cali Deal, Quitman - 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 16 K, 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP

Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro - 8 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 21 K, 1.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP

Next Hot 9 Performances - Week 2

Kraegan Jordan, Converse - 5 for 13, 2B (2), 3B (2), 8 RBI

L Carter, Zwolle - 5 for 6, 2B, 3B (2), 6 RBI

Jade Jones, Stanley - 5 for 9, 2B, HR (2), 8 RBI

Madison Chaplin, Quitman - 11 for 17, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI

Kamryn Leone, Many - 7 for 15, 2B (2), 3B, 6 RBI

Kailey Ann Shirley, Castor - 3 for 3, 3B

Kirsten Martinez, Many - 6 for 13, 2B (3), HR, 7 RBI

Ramsey Walker, Calvary - 7 for 15, HR (2), 4 RBI

Allie Furr, Cedar Creek - 9 for 14, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Next Top 3 Rotation - Week 2