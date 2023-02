LHSAA Girls Basketball Second Round Results And Quarterfinal Preview

Photo by stock

The second round of the girls playoffs took place this past Monday: Winnfield pulled off the only upset among local teams knocking out Sterlington. Winnfield will have to travel to Springfiels in southeast Louisiana for the quarterfinal matchup.

Looking forward to Quarterfinal action sees two matchups among local teams. In Division V, Class C Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs will hosts Class B Florien Lady Blackcats on Thursday evening. It will be round four between the two District 1-1A rivals as Homer will travel to Arcadia. Arcadia holds the 2-1 matchup lead over Homer.

Second Round Results

Division III Nonselect

No. 11 Winnfield 32, No. 6 Sterlington 29

Division III Select

No. 3 Houma Christian 43, No. 19 Calvary 22

No. 2 Holy Savior Menard 55, No. 15 Loyola Prep 20

Division IV Nonselect

No. 5 Homer 65, No. 12 Merryville 50

No. 4 Arcadia 55, No. 13 South Plaquemines 20

No. 2 Lakeview 47, No. 15 Mangham 30

Division IV Select

No. 7 Cedar Creek 47, No. 10 Hanson Memorial 25

Division V Nonselect

No. 1 Fairview 63, No. 17 Summerfield 28

No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman 44, No. 14 Holden 40

No. 6 Florien 54, No. 11 Phoenix 40

No. 7 Anacoco 51, No. 10 Zwolle 50

Top Performers

Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman, 19, Holden

Z’Riah Buggs, Homer, 18, Merryville

Timberlyn Washington. Lakeview, 17, Mangham

Kalijah Smith, Zwolle, 17, Anacoco

Sharon Henderson, Homer, 17, Merryville

Emari Evans, Winnfield, 15, Sterlington

Shaniyah Webb, Homer, 15, Merryville

Quarterfinals Preview

All Games are Thursday, February 23

Division III Nonselect

No. 11 Winnfield at No. 3 Springfield

Division IV Nonselect

No. 5 Homer at No. 4 Arcadia

No. 7 East Beauregard at No. 2 Lakeview

Division IV Select

No. 7 Cedar Creek at No. 2 Northwood-Lena

Division V Nonselect

No. 6 Florien at No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman